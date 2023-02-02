Federal funds of up to $1.1 million were allocated by the Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Jan. 24 to the Twin Habitat for Humanity.
With the dollars, the organization will purchase up to four single-family homes for low- and moderate-income households.
The money comes from unallocated federal Community Development Block Grant dollars received by the HRA from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development for program years 2020 and 2021.
The unanimous action by the HRA, whose trustees comprise the seven members of the Anoka County Board, came following a public hearing at which no one spoke and a 30-day public comment period, from which no responses were received.
Renee Sande, county community development manager, said that Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity will be purchasing homes that were just built in a Coon Rapids housing development.
Because of the slump in the housing market, newly-constructed, single-family homes have not been selling and Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity will be acquiring them at a discount. “These houses are ready for occupancy,” , Sande said.
Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity will work with qualified low- and moderate-income buyers to sell the houses to them at lower prices.
Karen Skepper, HRA executive director, said that the project meets HUD’s national objective of serving low- and moderate-income households.
Closing is expected to take place in March.
Under HUD regulations, the county has a first Monday in May deadline for distributing unallocated 2020 and 2021 program year CDBG funds to eligible projects, she said.
“This will clean up a big chunk,” Skepper said.
It’s great to be able to use the CDBG funds in this way, HRA Trustee Julie Jeppson said.
