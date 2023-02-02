Federal funds of up to $1.1 million were allocated by the Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Jan. 24 to the Twin Habitat for Humanity.

With the dollars, the organization will purchase up to four single-family homes for low- and moderate-income households.

