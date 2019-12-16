The Coon Rapids Police Department raised more than $1,000 throughout the month of November while participating in its second annual “No Shave November,” according to the department’s Facebook page.
The funds raised are going toward cancer research and education organizations.
Prior to November, Capt. Jon Urquhart said the department’s goal for the month was to increase community engagement through the annual “No Shave November” campaign.
“No Shave November” is an annual campaign to raise money for charities that support cancer research and awareness.
Officer Tyler Brown, who’s participated in both years of Coon Rapids’ campaign, said officers achieved that goal.
“We were able to do something as simple as not shaving and use our social media presence to raise awareness about this cause that affects everybody,” Brown said. “It doesn’t matter where people come from or who they are, cancer is something that affects everybody.”
Brown said the departmentwide scruff offered a way to discuss the significance of the campaign with community members.
As a DARE officer, Brown makes weekly visits to talk to local fifth-grade students.
“When I’d come in every week they’d see me with a little bit bigger and bigger beard,” Brown said. “So it was kind of fun to have that conversation with them as well.”
This year, the No Shave November campaign donated funds to organizations such as the Prevent Cancer Foundation, Fight Colorectal Cancer and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Participants are supposed to donate the money they’d spend shaving, waxing and maintaining their hair. Those who don’t participate are encouraged to donate to other individual or group campaigns.
Last year was the department’s first year participating as a group, and it raised $700 as a department.
Donations to the department’s campaign are still being accepted tinyurl.com/sgg2yqt.
