Legislative action this year has been swift and significant, as the DFL-controlled House and Senate moved quickly to advance long-promised bills, such as abortion rights guarantees and clean energy requirements.

An extensive bonding bill has passed the House with bipartisan support but did not pass the Senate. This is a bill that should be approved, we believe. It is long overdue, almost passing at the 2022 session’s end. This bill offers infrastructure funding throughout the state, including water treatment projects, roads, bridges and transit improvements and upgrades for parks and trails, and child care facility construction.

