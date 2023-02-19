The opioid epidemic has impacted every single town and city in American including here in Minnesota. There sadly isn’t a single facet of American life that the opioid epidemic hasn’t touched, and it will continue to spiral out of control until United States politicians improve security at the Mexican border.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 932,000 people have died in the U.S. since 1999 from a drug overdose. In 2020 alone, 91,799 people died from a drug overdose, with 68,630 people dying from opioid related deaths.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.