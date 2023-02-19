The opioid epidemic has impacted every single town and city in American including here in Minnesota. There sadly isn’t a single facet of American life that the opioid epidemic hasn’t touched, and it will continue to spiral out of control until United States politicians improve security at the Mexican border.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 932,000 people have died in the U.S. since 1999 from a drug overdose. In 2020 alone, 91,799 people died from a drug overdose, with 68,630 people dying from opioid related deaths.
During 2021 in Minnesota, 1,286 died from a drug overdose with 924 being from opioids - a 35% increase from 2020 that saw 685 opioid-related overdose deaths. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, most of these deaths likely had the dangerous drug fentanyl as a contributing factor.
According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin, 100 times stronger than morphine and is three times as more likely to kill someone than other narcotics. The CDC estimates that over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.
Fentanyl is tasteless, odorless and difficult to see, and as much as two grains of salt can cause an overdose. While fentanyl has been used controllably in a medical setting to treat serious injuries, during an operation or to help cancer patients with pain management, fentanyl has become much more available as an illicitly manufactured synthetic opioid.
According to the CDC, fentanyl can come as a liquid or powder, and is frequently mixed in with other drugs like heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription pills (most of the time unknowingly).
Since President Joe Biden assumed office Jan. 20, 2021, border security hasn’t been maintained along the Mexican border and millions of people from across the globe have been funneling into the U.S. At a Feb. 7 hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability titled “On The Front Lines of the Border Crisis: A Hearing with Chief Patrol Agents,” John Modlin, chief patrol agent for the Tucson sector of the border, said, “In 2020, our total encounters were 66,000. That figure nearly tripled in 2021, and then quadrupled last year. We closed last year, 2022, with over 250,000 encounters in Tucson, Arizona. That is a 257% increase in just two years.”
Mexican drug cartels have been using this unstable border as means to funnel more drugs into the U.S.
According to a January 2020 DEA report, fentanyl was found to be primarily produced in China, India and Mexico, and then funneled in the United States primarily across the Mexican border, but also directly and through the Canadian border. According to CNN, in 2019 the Chinese government cracked down on the manufacture and distribution of fentanyl, but still shipped and sold the chemicals needed to make fentanyl to Mexican drug cartels who then manufactured the fentanyl and transported them into the U.S.
Now, a new drug pharmaceutical drug, Xylazine, which is used for sedation and anesthesia on animals such as horses, cattle, is hitting American streets, often being mixed in with other illicit drugs. Xylazine is increasing overdose deaths, much like fentanyl, and it’s also coming from China.
Ultimately it will take a multi-facet approach to combat the opioid epidemic, but change won’t truly happen until we tighten our border security - especially along the Mexican border. American lives quite literally hang in the balance.
