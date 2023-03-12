Most people in the Twin Cities region have heard of the Metropolitan Council. Yet many might struggle to explain what we do. They might know we run Metro Transit, or that we clean most of the region’s wastewater. Both of those things are true, but they’re just part of the picture.

The Met Council exists to lead a regional conversation about what residents want the future to look like. Legislators came up with the idea back in 1967, when the Twin Cities was second to Los Angeles in terms of urban sprawl. A bipartisan group created the Met Council as a planning agency for the region.

Charlie Zelle is the Chair of the Met Council.

