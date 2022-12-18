The temperatures are low, and the days are short, but it’s still the perfect time to grow fresh herbs and greens. You can choose from a plethora of edible plants that will thrive indoors during our dark and chilly winters, and you don’t need a greenhouse or a high-tech system. Here’s how to set yourself up for a successful season of indoor harvesting.
Prepare your site
You don’t need to spend a lot of money or devote significant space to succeed with indoor gardening. The most important considerations are light, air flow, and drainage.
Minnesota doesn’t get enough winter daylight to keep plants thriving, but you can get great results with supplemental lighting. A grow light or even a shop light can work well. Make sure the light is close enough to plants to keep them from stretching, but not so close that it burns them.
Provide a source of air flow, such as a fan, to mimic outdoor conditions. The plants should just barely move in the breeze. As your plants grow, you may need to adjust the placement of the fan and light. Select containers with drainage holes and a potting medium that allows for adequate drainage to prevent root rot.
Selecting seeds
Although you might find herb plants at some garden centers during the winter, another great and more economical option is to use leftover seeds from your summer garden. Seeds can also be ordered online.
When selecting herbs, look for varieties that are listed as container friendly. This is especially important for herbs like basil, which can easily outgrow a small container. For making pesto, most Greek varieties work well indoors, while traditional Genovese basil is best left for outdoor summer gardens.
There are many choices for indoor greens. A leafy lettuce variety such as oak leaf, or an Asian green such as tatsoi, will give you a continuous harvest throughout the winter. They will also use little space compared to head-bearing types like iceberg or romaine.
Planting and growing
Follow the directions on the package for planting depth. Herbs can be started in individual cell trays or pots, but they will eventually need to be moved to a larger container. Leafy greens can be planted in place provided the container has good drainage.
Plants grown indoors will take longer to dry out than their outdoor counterparts; to prevent root rot, test the soil before watering. An easy way to check dampness is to poke the eraser end of a pencil an inch into the soil. If it comes out clean, it is time to water.
Harvesting is easy – just clip off the leaves as you need them, and let the plant keep growing! Pruning your plants regularly will encourage new growth, too.
With just a little planning and simple care, before you know it, you’ll be harvesting your own fresh herbs and greens during the cold winter months!
Follow Anoka County Master Gardeners on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube to learn more gardening tips and watch our educational videos. Find our social media channels and subscribe to our community e-newsletter by visiting www.anokamastergardeners.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.