If you’re anything like me, you’re probably counting down the days until your garden comes to life with the beauty and renewing energy only experienced at the onset of a Minnesota spring. If you can’t wait any longer for some fresh greens, growing your own microgreens might be the answer.
Microgreens pack quite a punch considering the small footprint of growing space they require, and they make a delicious, nutrient-rich addition to salads and garnish for a wide range of dishes including meat, fish and soups.
Seeds sold specifically for microgreen production have been rigorously tested for germination and quality, and there are several online seed retailers that carry a wide range of options.
You can also use regular seeds designed for outdoor sowing, but remember that you will be eating the leaves and stems, so only select seeds that produce plants with edible leaves and stems. Avoid plants like tomatoes, which have toxic green parts, and select seeds that are free of chemicals, dyes, or other treatments. Popular microgreen selections include broccoli, peas, radishes, and herbs.
Steps
Determine the quantity of seed needed based on the variety being grown and the size of your container/tray. Seed packets should indicate how much to use, or you can find information online specific to your crop. Microgreen seeds are sown much closer than seeds started for transplanting. You may need to soak the seeds for 8-12 hours before sowing.
Select trays that are suitable for food production and that contain drainage holes.
Moisten your soil and then spread the seeds out evenly over the top layer of soil. Do not cover the seeds.
Place the trays in a dark environment for a few days. Check the trays periodically to ensure they maintain moisture. Mist the seeds as needed.
Once the seeds have started to grow, expose them to light. Leaning and stretching are indications that seedlings need more light; if this happens you should supplement with a grow light.
Some microgreens will be ready in a matter of days, while others will take a few weeks. Harvest your microgreens using a clean, sharp knife or scissors. Wait to harvest until you plan to use them, or you can store them in a bag in the fridge. Always wash microgreens before consuming them, but do not wash them until you’re ready to use them.
Microgreens are easy to grow, making them a fun, kid-friendly project option. They are a nutritious way to get a taste of gardening while you bide your time until the ground is warm enough for planting.
For more tips and tricks on microgreen gardening, here’s a great article from the University of South Dakota Extension website: Growing Microgreens at Home (sdstate.edu)
The Anoka County Master Gardeners’ Plant Sale is May 16th and 17th. For details and information about upcoming events and services, visit www.anokamastergardeners.org
