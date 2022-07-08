This Fourth of July, I spent the day thinking about the American dream, which has and is still being sought by people of many different nationalities, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations, religions and backgrounds.
The term “American Dream” was coined by James Truslow Adams in 1931. What it meant to achieve the “American Dream” was that “life should be better and richer and fuller for everyone, with opportunity for each according to ability or achievement” regardless of social class or circumstances of birth. It also extends to a part of the Declaration of Independence, which proclaims that “all men are created equal” with the right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
This “American Dream” has continued to be extended to immigrants we continuously welcome into the United States.
Here in Minnesota, we have many immigrants who have come from China, Laos, Mexico, Somalia, Vietnam and beyond. There are also many second, third, fourth, fifth generation Minnesotans whose ancestors immigrated from Europe, predominately from Ireland, Germany, Norway, Sweden and more.
Minnesotans today can trace their own or their ancestors to one or more of the six continents across the globe.
I’m myself Caucasian whose ancestors immigrated to the Midwest in the 1800s and early 1900s from Ireland, Germany and Luxembourg, to farm. I also recently found out from a 23andMe DNA test, I also have ancestry from England, France, Northern Ireland and Scotland.
Recently, ABC Newspapers received an email from an Anoka County couple complaining that people of too many different races were being featured on the front page of The Life Newspaper. This couple felt the newspaper was deliberately trying to suppress the Caucasian population in Anoka County.
First, ABC Newspapers works hard to try to show a proper representation of Anoka County in our images and stories by featuring Anoka County residents who are of different races, nationalities, genders, sexual orientation, etc. We strive to celebrate the diversity of the county.
The edition of The Life Newspaper, prior to receiving the email, featured two Somali-American Muslim children riding down an inflatable slide at an event for Fridley ‘49er Days.
The email ABC Newspapers received saddened me of two reasons: the first being the racist nature of the letter and the second was that this isn’t the first racist letter our company, Adams Publishing Group, has received.
Every Ramadan, I try to write a column or story featuring the Muslim community I’m reporting for. Prior to moving to ABC Newspapers, I worked for the company’s Lake Minnesota newspaper, the Sun Sailor. Every time I wrote an article or column featuring Muslims, I received a few letters from local residents who appreciated learning more about their Muslim neighbors, but I received more Islamophobic letters from Christian residents that featured the most vile and hateful things I’ve ever read.
Sadly, when I moved to ABC Newspapers, the letters still kept on coming from predominately Christian residents who wanted me to make clear Christianity was the “true” religion and that I shouldn’t be reporting on anything involving our Muslim residents.
I’ve also read numerous other letters to the editor to many of our company’s newspapers that featured racist, homophobic and bigoted comments from Minnesotans.
Racism truly is far from dead here in Minnesota, despite the diversity in residents we have here in this state. Our diversity in Minnesota is what makes our state great and it’s what makes America great.
If you see someone making a bigoted comment or attacking someone - do something. Speak up. Intervene. Help. Visit righttobe.org for more information on how you can more about bystander intervention in free, virtual workshops.
