Bunker Beach Water Park in Coon Rapids will reopen this year on June 6.
“Based on the current executive order, we’re confident our plan will serve tens of thousands of people this summer,” Anoka County Parks Director Jeff Perry said.
The park was closed last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Current pandemic guidelines allow for a maximum of 550 people at a time inside the water park, not including staff. All reservations must be made online in advance at bunkerbeach.com.
The typical capacity for the park is 2,500, Perry said.
“It’s significantly less capacity, but that’s based on the current executive order,” he said. “That could change. We’re hoping that, as time rolls on, we’ll be able to loosen things up, and increase capacity.”
The park will have two daily open swim sessions, one from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and another from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., allowing an hour in between sessions for cleaning. Cabana rentals are only offered in the early session.
Wiggly Water Walk, the climbing walls and the snack shack will remain closed this year, because they’re considered areas with potential for a lot of contact between guests, Perry said.
Cardio Club will continue this year, but with a maximum of 130 guests in the pool at once and with social distancing required. Reservations must be made online.
The water park started some updates last summer as part of a $4.3 million project included in the 2021 Parks Capital Improvement budget. The improvements will be completed sometime this year.
The wave pool is being reconstructed on the same footprint. It will have new wave cycles and will be heated to 80 degrees.
The park is also adding a 3,000-square-foot family restroom, with four family changing facilities and a lactation room.
A new lagoon play area will have seven water features, including bubblers, a spiral tunnel, a fun-brella, a splash bubbler, a water weaver, a mega soaker and a waterfall.
