Replacement of a pedestrian bridge at the confluence of the Mississippi River and Coon Creek in Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park is planned this year by Anoka County, along with the reconstruction of a mile and a half of trails in the park.

The Anoka County Board April 11, on the recommendation of its Parks Committee, approved a contract in the amount of $224,824 with consultant TKDA for design, engineering and construction management services on the project.

