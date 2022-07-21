An 11-year-old boy riding a bicycle was riding through the intersection along Northdale and Round Lake boulevards in Coon Rapids when he was struck by a truck as it traveled south on Round Lake.

Officers responded and the boy was transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

