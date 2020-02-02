The Blaine Police Department and other community organizations reached out to assist 48 local homeless people Jan. 22-23 at the old Buffalo Wild Wings next to Northtown Mall in Blaine.
It was the second homeless outreach event of its kind at the mall.
Blaine Police Sgt. Nate Hatanpa is the founder of the events. Hatanpa said late last year he spoke with Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany and said he wanted to help the homeless population in Anoka County.
“We noticed the influx in homeless people and asked, ‘What can we do?’ We need to do something,” he said.
Last October, for one day, Hatanpa teamed up with MetroTransit’s Homeless Action Team and 10 police officers to scour Anoka County for homeless individuals and offer assistance. They helped 12 people.
Hatanpa wasn’t satisfied.
“I couldn’t sleep one night, and I envisioned of a better way to connect people with all the resources they need all in one place,” he said.
Hatanpa then contacted Northtown Mall General Manager Paula Mueller to see if the mall was willing to help.
“We’re a community mall,” Mueller said. “We’ve been a community mall for 50 years. That’s our primary goal. People who shop here live here, and we’re very invested in our community, and we care. We’re very interested in the county’s goal in ending homelessness in the next 10 years. It can be done. It can be done easily. It just needs all the people to put the parts together. We absolutely want to be on the right side of that.”
Mueller offered the vacant former Buffalo Wild Wings building next to the mall. The mall paid to make the building functional from the bathrooms to the heat for the event.
“We want people to feel comfortable here, because it’s hard to ask for help,” she said.
Mueller said Northtown Mall will continue to host the homeless outreach events in the old Buffalo Wild Wings space. If the space should become unavailable, the mall will offer an alternative space on mall property.
The first outreach event was 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 19-20 and was attended by 35 people. The second ran 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Jan. 22-23 and was attended by 48 people.
Hatanpa also credited Anoka County Community Social Services and Behavioral Health Housing Program Coordinator Michele Reid and Blaine police officer Mike Sommer with making the event possible.
“Our biggest goal with this event is to bring awareness to the community that this is a problem in Anoka County,” Hatanpa said. “My biggest goal with this event is to get people connected with resources. As law enforcement, we run into homeless people every day, and we tell them about who to call for help, but it falls short, whereas this actually connects people with resources, face to face with outreach workers in a spot where they can be together. ... A lot of people are afraid to admit they’re homeless because of the negative connotations with it, but it’s a problem that won’t go away unless we do something about it.”
Multiple organizations offered assistance at the event, including Heading Home Anoka Housing Collaborative, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, Meraki Recovery Housing, North Suburban Counseling, Canvas Mobile Crisis, Nystrom and Associates, Family Life-People Inc., Lee Carlson Center, Enitan, Stepping Stone Emergency Housing, and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, as well as several Anoka County departments.
“The Blaine Homeless Outreach Event is to connect people with resources and to gather what their situations are,” Reid said. “It’s not that the resources don’t exist, people just need help being connected with them.”
Volunteers from the Church of St. Paul in Ham Lake were also at the event and handed out hot meals and a bag lunch to go. 1030 House handed out backpacks and personal care items while Allina Health administered Hepatitis A and flu shot vaccines.
Hotel vouchers were also given to attendees, or people were set up with a bed in a local homeless shelter or mental health or sober living facility.
Adam, who asked to be identified only by his first name, was among the people experiencing homelessness who attended the event. He said police officers brought him to the event.
“I think it’s great that all these people are out here and helping people who really need assistance,” Adam said. “There are quite a bit of homeless people out here, and it’s great to see the community reach out and help people who really need the help. I’m not normally used to the situation, but I’m sure there are a lot of people who are and deal with this on a daily basis. It’s good to see people out here who are trying to make our lives a little better.”
Anoka County Traveler Dial-a-Ride donated buses for the event and brought homeless people from across the county to Northtown Mall. Many attendees who are living out of their cars drove to the event, and others took the MetroTransit bus to Northtown mall, which is the last stop on the route.
“I think people don’t know how many services are out there,” Hatanpa said. “The people in the community who are willing to help is mind-blowing.”
Hatanpa said a wide demographic of people have attended the outreach events.
“The most common misconception about homeless people is what they look like,” Hatanpa said. “Most people think someone standing on a street corner is homeless, but when you actually come here there’s a variety of people, from people who are living in their cars to motels to the streets. It can easily be one of us.”
Police Chief Brian Podany said Blaine has seen an increase in homelessness, particularly in the Northtown Mall area. He said the department wanted to take “a more proactive approach and help people in their situations, not just from a humanitarian standpoint but also from a livability standpoint in the community.”
“Our Sgt. Nate Hatanpa said he wanted to do this thing, and it’s just amazing what he has put together,” Podany said. “The idea is that if people connect with the resources that are out there it can often take one to two months to get help. Here everything is in one place from mental health services to housing services ... so people can come in and get what they need.”
The Jan. 22 outreach event was held on the one day of the year when the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development mandates that every county in the country do a “point-in-time count” of the homeless population.
From sunset on Wednesday, Jan. 22, to sunrise on Thursday, Jan. 23, Anoka County workers and other community volunteers went throughout the county and visually counted the homeless population. People who attended the outreach event were also counted.
In 2019 the point-in-time count found 7,977 people were experiencing homelessness in Minnesota.
But that number may be low. Blaine City Council Member Julie Jeppson, who is also the executive director of Anoka’s Stepping Stone Emergency Housing, said that due to the timing of the count, it’s hard to get an accurate count.
“Jan. 22, in the middle of winter in Minnesota, we’re counting homeless people, but it’s very tied to funding and it’s very tied to numbers and actions that communities need to take to help resolve or prevent homelessness,” Jeppson said during the Jan. 22 Blaine City Council meeting. “It’s a necessary thing to do. In a perfect world we wouldn’t be doing this, but it’s an imperfect world, and it needs to be done.”
“Homelessness is an overall community problem, and no one owns homelessness,” Reid said. “This is a great event that brings the community together to help our homeless population.”
Reid said the 2020 point-in-time count data will be released later this spring.
For more information on Anoka County homeless services, visit anokacounty.us or call 763-324-4000.
Anoka County homeless shelters
• Alexandra House (for battered women
and their children): 763-780-2330
• Stepping Stone Emergency Housing
(single adults): 763-323-7006
• Metro Shelter Hotline: 888-234-1329
• Family Promise of Anoka County
(family shelter): 763-568-7365
