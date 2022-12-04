Change is hard.
For us adults, we’re set in our ways, loathe to disrupt routine.
For kids? Well, anything and everything can lead to misfortune and mayhem.
This week’s tale involved moving.
Not moving houses, mind you. Just down the hall to different bedrooms.
Room Change November 2022 was necessitated by Restless Nights January Through October 2022.
Still working on the official titles.
As it was, we deemed our 2-year-old ready to graduate from the upper level of the house and to relocate downstairs to share a room with one of his three-older siblings, ages 5, 7 and 9, who had been getting a little brazen in their disregard for posted bedtimes in their longheld setup.
The key question, as you may have guessed — who moves in with whom? And who would get top bunks?
Now, I’m not a poker player, but I can tell a losing hand when I see one. I knew all of the permutations, and none were looking favorable.
Somewhere deep down in that optimistic, hopeful, well, naïve part of my parenting brain, I half-hoped that the four of them would be able to sort the arrangements out amongst themselves. I could picture it: they’d rearrange their beds, start brushing teeth without reminders, tell me how amazing of a dad I am, tuck themselves in, lights off early and that would be that.
Yeah, that wasn’t happening here.
Remember the Hunger Games when one sibling volunteered as tribute for the other?
Unfortunately, while our youngest of four boys is well-loved by his older brothers, love only goes so far when it comes to this sort of ordeal.
One brother didn’t want to give up his bed, another didn’t want to get chatted up for an hour while trying to fall asleep, a third didn’t think his stuffed animals would “like how it feels” across the hall. And by “think” I mean was absolutely certain.
The bargaining came first. What if we try it out for a week and see how it goes? What if we give your teddy bears a special blanket? What if we all remember Christmas is almost here and we want to make a strong closing argument for Santa’s Nice List?
Next, the denial — with a bit of anger. Teddy bear protests. Arguments about the difficulty of finding clothes in a new dresser. Concerns about remembering where the bathroom is from a room five feet away. Lamentations of how much colder it is on the other side of the house. If you can dream it, they tried it.
I’ll let you know if we ever get to acceptance.
In reality, a week in, the next grand experiment in the Slack household is going pretty well. We paired the 5- and 9-year-old early risers on one side of the hall, while the 2- and 7-year-olds can sleep in. As long as you don’t suggest to them that change can actually be a good thing, they all seem pretty happy about their new digs and/or bunkmates.
I mean, it’s not like I was trying to give them broccoli.
Still, no more big family adventures left until the next calendar arrives (hopefully) — our year’s worth of stories is in the books.
