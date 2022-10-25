To the editor:
I am a law and order type. I want good police protection in my community and all of Minnesota. Today, Oct. 17, I get a mailer from the Republican Party which attacks Zack Stephenson for making my community unsafe.
The mailer says Stephenson voted to defund the police. That seems strange as Rep. Stephenson is a prosecutor when he is not at the MN legislature. The flyer references HJ 242 from June 18. What is HJ? That stands for House Journal. 242 is the page number. I tracked this down. The vote is on an amendment to a proposed law. The amendment states: “(b) A home rule charter or statutory city or town may not disband, abolish, or defund the entity’s police department unless it has made adequate alternative arrangements to provide for public safety in that home rule charter or statutory city or town.” Rep Stephen-son voted in favor of this amendment.
I interpret that as a vote to protect our citizens.
I am sick and tired of the distortions in attack ads. They mislead people.
As citizens we should ban these misleading ads. All political funds for a campaign should come from the district involved. All political funds should be clearly traceable to the person or business providing the funds. As a voter I do not want a rich Texan (or even a poor Texan) trying to sway an election in my community. As a voter I should know who is funding political ads. If a political ad says the police department should only buy Yugos because Peugeots are unsafe and the ad is paid for by the Yugo dealer that is a relevant fact.
Mark Brakke
Coon Rapids
