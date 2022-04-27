A Minnesota couple has claimed the Mega Millions jackpot from April 12.
The couple picked the cash option worth $66.9 million before taxes. They purchased the ticket at Holiday gas station at 14350 Xkimo St. in Ramsey. The married couple are the first Minnesotan winners of the Mega Million jackpot prize.
Under Minnesota law, the couple do not need to reveal their identity to the public if they don’t want to.
According to Minnesota Lottery, the couple’s first date was April 17, 1990, when they played scratch-off lottery tickets.
The woman said she’s been playing the same lottery numbers, for the most part, for years. She’s missed a few lotteries, but she said she’s been buying tickets consistently since late last year.
“Thank goodness,” she told Minnesota Lottery. “If I had seen those numbers and I didn’t have a ticket ...”
The evening of the April 12 drawing, the woman checked the winning numbers and recognized them as the numbers she always plays.
She rechecked the numbers several times to make sure, according to Minnesota Lottery.
She texted her husband, who was downstairs at the time, “Come up here right now, I’m not even kidding.”
The following day, the two went to work.
“I got about five minutes of work done,” the woman told Minnesota Lottery.
The couple has told a couple relatives and coworkers and got themselves a lawyer, accountant and financial advisor before they stepped up to claim the prize.
They intend to buy a home and a car and travel with their winnings.
Minnesota joined the Mega Millions lottery in 2010, and this is the first jackpot winner in the state.
The highest ever Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion in 2018.
