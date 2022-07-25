The Anoka Police Department is busier than usual this year Chief Eric Peterson shared in a mid-year update during the Anoka City Council meeting on July 18.

Peterson said that calls are up 10% from last year with 11,579 calls for service in the first six months of 2022.

