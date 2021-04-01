Last year in Anoka County, deaths by suicide hit their highest number in the last five years.
According to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, 52 people reportedly died by suicide in 2020. Those who died were between ages 13 and 80; six were teenagers and six were older than 70 years old. Thirty-eight of those who died were male.
Denise Kirmis, manager for behavioral health and adult services at Anoka County Social Services, was “shocked and saddened” by the uptick in deaths by suicide.
Before 2020, the number of deaths by suicide was trending downward year to year, with 2019 having 34 — nine fewer than the previous two years.
Suicide is an issue that needs to be tackled community-wide, said Nita Kumar, director of mental health for the Anoka-Hennepin School District.
“Death by suicide is a public health issue, so we need everyone to be on board,” Kumar said.
There’s not an easy means of determining the reason for the recent uptick, Kirmis said. Whether the trend is related to the COVID-19 pandemic is tough to say.
“It’s hard to attribute any reason,” she said.
The county is working on prevention efforts, including education and training, to decrease the yearly number of deaths by suicide, Kirmis said.
“With suicide, zero is the only acceptable number,” she said.
The county is working on a Zero Suicide Framework — an evidenced-based framework that uses a system-wide approach to look at health care organizations to build a support culture, as well as look at patient safety, Kirmis said. Through this project, the county is looking to partner on suicide prevention training with local providers.
Most signs to look for in someone who could be suicidal involve changes in patterns or behaviors, according to Kirmis. For example, if someone who is usually very active suddenly stops running or working out, or if a social person stops hanging out or talking to friends.
Talking about death, carrying guilt or feeling like a burden to others are other signs someone could be thinking about suicide, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
“Just listen, observe and ask,” Kirmis said. “Tell them, ‘I can get you help.’”
The county promotes Mental Health Month throughout May each year. This year it’s working on a toolkit from Mental Health America to provide information on appropriate coping strategies, Kirmis said. This toolkit will be added to the county website.
Anoka-Hennepin School District
Mental health was in the spotlight in the Anoka-Hennepin School District in early 2020 after multiple Blaine High School students died by suicide.
According to Kumar, the district continues to support students and train staff on mental health issues.
District support staff — including counselors, social workers, psychologists and nurses — are training for suicide assessment and for making recommendations to parents regarding a student’s mental health, Kumar said. Staff is available throughout the school day to help students.
“We take a team approach as much as possible,” Kumar said.
Teachers are trained in suicide awareness, too, but support staff gets more intense training to better suit the needs of students.
“We try to address this directly from multiple angles,” Kumar said.
If a student needs to go to the hospital for mental-health-related reasons, the district has a guide for parents to help them through the process, as well as a print-out guide for students to keep in school buildings to help them post-hospitalization.
In the event of a student or staff member death, the district has a mobilized team to help schools with trauma response, Kumar said.
Throughout the pandemic, when teachers have been teaching virtually, Kumar said she’s heard a lot from teachers who feel like they don’t have the opportunity to connect with their students like normal.
But she’s heard from others who’ve said they get to connect with students on a deeper level because they’re learning from home. Teachers get to see students’ homes, families and sometimes their pets, which makes it easier to get to know students, Kumar said.
For students, virtual learning has created some problems too, she said.
“There’s a lot of anxiety, and social isolation has been difficult,” Kumar said.
Now, with returning to school, there’s new anxiety about getting COVID-19 or passing the illness along to a loved one, she said.
This spring, the district will host a virtual parent engagement event about how to have conversations surrounding mental health. The date is to be determined.
Self-care
The pandemic has taken a toll on many people’s mental health worldwide — on top of everyday stressors and mental illness.
One way to combat the mental health decline from quarantining is to go outside, Kirmis said.
“Try to get outside — you don’t even need to be around anybody,” she said. The fresh air and sunshine can do wonders, she said.
At the school district, Kumar has noticed a need for self-care for teachers and other school staff members. The district offers employee support for therapy and encourages staff to take care of themselves whenever necessary, Kumar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.