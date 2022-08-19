The University of Minnesota’s Anoka County Extension is looking for new Master Gardeners to aid in scientific research and community education.

Those familiar with Master Gardeners know them as reliable resources for questions about flowers or grass, as horticulture is one of their main areas of study. But they also focus on local foods and sustainability, teach about practices that restore Minnesota’s native prairies and work to protect Minnesota’s water sources. Master Gardeners can also grow their skills in photography, writing, community speaking and more, all by volunteering.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.