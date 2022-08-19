The University of Minnesota’s Anoka County Extension is looking for new Master Gardeners to aid in scientific research and community education.
Those familiar with Master Gardeners know them as reliable resources for questions about flowers or grass, as horticulture is one of their main areas of study. But they also focus on local foods and sustainability, teach about practices that restore Minnesota’s native prairies and work to protect Minnesota’s water sources. Master Gardeners can also grow their skills in photography, writing, community speaking and more, all by volunteering.
There’s a lot in the Master Gardener program that helps members learn, grow and share.
Join the Anoka County Extension Master Gardeners for an Open House on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.
Meet other Master Gardener volunteers in Anoka County, and stay for a presentation by guest speaker Mark Seeley, University of Minnesota Professor Emeritus in Climatology and Meteorology. Seeley will speak on the topic of gardening in a changing climate. The Open House takes place at Bunker Hills Activities Center, 550 Bunker Lake Blvd., Andover
Learn more about becoming an Extension Master Gardener by visiting extension.umn.edu/master-gardener. Applications will be accepted online through Oct. 1. For more information or if attending the Open House on Aug. 25th: contact Lia Spaniolo, Program Coordinator for the Anoka County Extension Master Gardeners, email Spaniolo@umn.edu or call 763-324-3498.
