Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart appeared before the Andover City Council in what will be his final contract proposal before he steps down from the position, as he has decided not to run in this November’s General Election. The contract passed unanimously, with pay increases and inflation being factored into the grand total of approximately $3.1 millions.
Stuart broke down the contract into three sections, the first of which was personnel. This includes all deputies, 15 patrol deputies, two liaison officers, two patrol officers, as well as covering overtime and a six-hour-per-day community service officer.
There were discussions of competitive pay to help with the recruitment and retention issues for law enforcement agencies nationwide, leading to a 2.2% pay increase for certain positions. To offset this cost for the community, they decreased their 80 paid hours per day to 72. Stuart said that the proactive approach Andover takes toward law enforcement allows them to make such a change. The overall total for personnel came out to $2.7 millions.
Vehicles came next, which includes police cruisers, upkeep, fuel, insurance, and emergency equipment. Stuart announced that due to supply issues, half of their order of Dodge Durangos they were meant to receive were canceled. They have also partnered with Axon Enterprise to bundle the likes of tasers and body cams, leading to more efficient upkeep and data recording and collection. The total cost came out to $352,156.
Lastly, records and records management came out to $392,000. The total cost, before aid, came out to $3,470,315, but police state aid based on the number of licensed and sworn police officers from 2021 brought the cost down to $3,221,123, a reduction of $26,192.
Members of the City Council and mayor thanked the sheriff at the end of his presentation for his years of service.
“Thank you so much, it’s been great to know you and I have a great respect for your time in office,” Council Member Valeria Holthus said.
Others commended Stuart for the way his department operated during his years in the position, stating the increase in salary was more than justified for that reason.
“I love to see officers in local businesses, having their lunch breaks in town,” Council Member Jamie Barthel said. “That’s so important to have, as it builds public relationships. I see the 2.2% increase as perfectly reasonable.”
Before stepping down from the podium, Mayor Sheri Bukkila asked Stuart about the new Anoka County jail, a project that will be passed on to Stuart’s successor. The current jail is over capacity at 238 beds (it was originally built for 118), and has leaking and storage issues. The jail is still in planning phases, with a new location yet to be determined.
“It was a square peg pounded into a round hole decades ago,” Stuart said. “We have a chance to do this right so let’s not screw this up again.”
