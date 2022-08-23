Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart appeared before the Andover City Council in what will be his final contract proposal before he steps down from the position, as he has decided not to run in this November’s General Election. The contract passed unanimously, with pay increases and inflation being factored into the grand total of approximately $3.1 millions.

Stuart broke down the contract into three sections, the first of which was personnel. This includes all deputies, 15 patrol deputies, two liaison officers, two patrol officers, as well as covering overtime and a six-hour-per-day community service officer.

