Allina Health opened a new breast cancer treatment center at Mercy Hospital earlier this month.
The Piper Breast Center, 11850 Blackfoot St. NW, is the first treatment center of its kind in the north metro. The center started accepting patients April 7 after 1 1/2 years in the making.
The goal is to provide all-in-one breast cancer treatment from start to finish in one place, said Natasha Rueth, a surgical oncologist at the center.
“Breast cancer is all I do, so to be able to bring ... a multidisciplinary center like this to patients, it feels like an honor,” Rueth said.
The new center provides breast imaging, genetic counseling, diagnosis and breast cancer treatment. It also provides after care, like rehabilitation, to patients. The goal is to make the process — from diagnosis to treatment — seamless, Rueth said.
Patients in the north metro now have the option to go get a breast issue checked out and diagnosed in the same appointment, Rueth said, rather than going to several different doctors or locations.
“That really is an advantage of the new model, that everything can be done in one space,” Rueth said.
The new center aims to make the cancer treatment process easier on patients in the area.
“The Mercy Piper Breast Center redefines how cancer care is delivered in the North Metro area by allowing patients to accomplish all their cancer care needs under one roof and closer to home,” Mercy Hospital President Sara Criger said in a statement. “Offering expert cancer care that fits the lives of our patients and their families is one of the most importance services we can provide.”
Being able to provide treatment for all steps of breast cancer will provide patients a better experience and better care, David Aamodt, a diagnostic radiology specialist at the center, said.
“The new Mercy Piper Breast Center brings radiologists, surgeons, oncologists, care coordinators and other providers together to deliver the highest quality of breast imaging and treatment that is evidence-based,” he said.
Many people have put off routine mammograms during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rueth said. She recommends getting routine mammograms beginning at age 40 to help detect cancer early.
“Mammograms are the only thing we know that have really been proven to reduce the risk of a woman dying of breast cancer, so I absolutely advocate for starting at age 40,” she said.
To schedule an appointment or get more information about the center, call 763-236-0818.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.