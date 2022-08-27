On Community Editor Ian Wreisner’s first day here, he made that claim: “The Twin Cities is home to the greatest music scene in the country. PERIOD.” This led me to give him an “incredulous look,” as he described it in his Writer’s Block column published last week.
That “incredulous look” I gave him probably expressed that “you can’t possibly make that claim.” And thus I assigned him his second Writer’s Block piece to attempt that impossible task.
Since he called me out by name, which was not part of the assignment, he put me in the awkward position of arguing why the Upper Midwest doesn’t have the best music scene in the country while leading a newsroom here. But I stand by my first instinct: While Minnesota may be underrated as a flyover state in terms of the music scene, the best in the country is just too bold a claim.
Ian only poked holes in one specific time period, the ‘90s grunge movement, and even for that I do have a rebuttal. I am quite familiar with this movement as I was a teenager growing up in Oregon in the late ‘90s. So I am quite familiar with those acts — even seeing Green Day at the Rose Garden (now the Moda Center) in Portland.
I know, I know, Green Day doesn’t exactly fit the mold for a grunge band, but unfortunately I didn’t see any of the actual Seattle grunge acts in the ‘90s.
Ian’s strongest argument was that St. Paul band Husker Du gave the grunge movement its blueprint, but by his own token they only provided the framework. Nirvana (mainly) brought the movement to the masses (while the underground was kicking and screaming along the way). So even if a Midwestern band provided the blueprint, we wouldn’t be writing about this without the likes of Pearl Jam, Soundgarden and Alice in Chains (who played at the Minnesota State fair yesterday). And what do all those three bands have in common? They were all formed in Seattle. If it wasn’t for those larger acts in the mainstream, we would have never even have heard of Husker Du.
What I should be trying to rebut is Prince, yet for some reason, Ian didn’t use the High Priest of Pop for his case for the Minnesota native creating the best Twin Cities music scene, so I don’t have to.
I will now take on Ian’s broader point that the Midwest music scene is the best. Like I mentioned earlier, perhaps the Twin Cities is underrated as First Avenue has garnered bands such as Soul Asylum, the Replacements and REM while they were starting to climb the music scene ladder. While those are the acts that came up through here, it’s nothing like the machine of the southern California record industry that has pumped out band after band after band. For example, Sublime, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Beach Boys. Or he conveniently forgot to mention the scene in New York that created the entire hip hop movement. Say what you want about West Coast rap or other styles — rap began in New York City.
As for the larger acts that have played here recently such as Kenny Chesney, the Rolling Stones and Beyonce, who all performed at US Bank Stadium, it would seem to make for a good argument for the best music scene in the country, but you can find those acts on larger tours throughout many metro areas.
So if a big name is stopping here, they’re likely also playing in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Portland, Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia and Houston. What ties all those cities together is size, so I am in the unenviable spot of saying that those bands only perform here purely based on the fact the Twin Cities is a large metro. So that doesn’t make the Twin Cities special.
That said I do I absolutely love the Twin Cities along with Anoka County and all the Upper Midwest has to offer, and it is a very special place.
Also, Ian let it slip that the acoustics at U.S. Bank stadium are terrible, so it’s not the best place to see a show anyway.
And a few of those metro areas — especially those farther south or on the West Coast — do have a large weather advantage, as it will be easier to attract bands there during the winter months.
It would be near impossible to get some of those acts to come here on winter days where the high is 0 degrees Fahrenheit.
Ian also left out the entire southeast music scene as well. Nashville, known for country music, has a thriving downtown music scene that is way more than just country. I’m sure it wouldn’t take much to find more acts than Dolly Parton, but her alone makes a pretty strong case.
Also, Ian, the Northwest music scene is more than just the grunge movement. Ever heard of the swing band Cherry Poppin’ Daddies? They’re from my hometown of Eugene, Oregon; I even lived next to one of the members. Or what about Portland-based bands Modest Mouse, She and Him (with lead singer Zooey Deschanel who acted with Prince in an episode of the show “New Girl”), The Decemberists or Portugal. The Man?
Of course none of these bands I just mentioned would be popular without the grunge movement in the early ‘90s popularized by those Seattle bands.
So while the Northwest music scene is great, I won’t try to make the claim that it’s the best in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.