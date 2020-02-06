ABC Newspapers and its staff won 10 awards at the annual Minnesota Newspaper Association Convention Thursday, Jan. 30.
The awards included five first-place wins and spanned categories from general excellence to sports stories and use of photography.
The entries come from newspapers across Minnesota and are judged by industry professionals in other states.
The Life and UnionHerald newspapers and staff received the following awards in their circulation categories:
•First place, general reporting, Anoka County UnionHerald
• First place, use of photography as a whole, Life
• First place, sports reporting, Life
• First place, hard news, Paige Kieffer
• First place, sports story, Patrick Slack
• Second place, social issues story, opioid crisis series by Connor Cummiskey, Paige Kieffer and Jonathan Young
• Second place, portrait and personality photo, Paige Kieffer
• Second place, sports feature story, Patrick Slack
• Third place, general excellence, Anoka County UnionHerald
• Third place, photo story, Paige Kieffer
