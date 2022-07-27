Northern Starz Center for the Performing Arts in Ramsey brings “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” to the stage July 28-31 at Anoka-Ramsey Community College as part of its fifth annual Penguin Project.
The Penguin Project is an annual event held at numerous theaters throughout the country in which a modified Broadway musical is put on by young artists with developmental disabilities, including Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism, intellectual disabilities, learning disabilities, visual impairment, hearing impairment and other neurological disorders.
The group is joined on stage by peer mentors – children the same age who have volunteered to work with them throughout the four months of rehearsal and final performance.
“The last five years have been wonderful with the Penguin Project,” Northern Starz Executive Director Rachel Bohnsack said. “The outreach and love from the community have been more than words can express. To see the smiles and joy on the faces of the artists in the program during their final bows is unexplainable; there’s never a dry eye in the theater. We had to navigate a lot over the past two years, but we had one definitive goal: We cannot let this program fall by the wayside, and we didn’t. In 2020, we rehearsed outside with masks and made a movie. In 2021, we had a performance outdoors and rented bleachers, so we could still have this wonderful group on stage and be a part of something during these trying times. This year, we are excited to be back on the stage!”
The event is a true community production, with volunteers, donors and people pitching in behind the scenes keeping the program alive.
“The reaction of the community for this program has been more than we could ever ask for,” Bohnsack said. “Due to the pandemic, many financial resources (grants, donors, community resources) have been minimized or completely gone away, but this group continues to be strong! We will be having a silent auction and a raffle at the event ... Northern Starz will also be opening three to five other Penguin Project locations in the state of Minnesota (both metro and outstate) to bring the program to other communities.”
This year’s play is a tale as old as time, as an enchantress has to teach a beast to love before the last petal falls from the enchanted rose.
“’Beauty and the Beast, Jr.’ will definitely wow you,” Bohnsack said. “The costumes, the songs, the artists, the mentors ... everything about Penguin Project will keep the audience engaged and singing along (with a few surprises along the way). Being back with our partners at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, on their beautiful stage, will bring joy to all those that have been there before, and smiles on the faces of those attending for their first time.”
To purchase tickets or to find out more about how to support the Penguin Project individually or as a business, visit northernstarz.org.
