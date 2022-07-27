Starz

Northern Starz Center for the Performing Arts in Ramsey brings “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” to the stage July 28-31 at Anoka-Ramsey Community College as part of its fifth annual Penguin Project.

 Submitted photo

The Penguin Project is an annual event held at numerous theaters throughout the country in which a modified Broadway musical is put on by young artists with developmental disabilities, including Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism, intellectual disabilities, learning disabilities, visual impairment, hearing impairment and other neurological disorders.

