2020 year in review

A lot happened in Anoka County in 2020. It was a difficult year for many people. But there were some bright spots amid the turmoil as well. Here ABC Newspapers staff presents a look at some of the year’s top stories. We have not attempted to rank them in order of importance, but offer them as a reflection on the past year as we put 2020 in the rearview and welcome a new year.
Note: We have also put together a separate reflection on the local effects of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
Unrest, conversations about race spread north
Anoka County felt the impacts of unrest in the Twin Cities after the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
As protests and destruction of property continued in Minneapolis and St. Paul following Floyd’s death, a handful of incidents spilled north into Anoka County, with a number of business break-ins attributed to the unrest, including what police called “minimal damage” to Northtown Mall when a group gathered and someone crashed a vehicle into the mall door that is shared with Burlington Coat Factory May 28.
The events prompted Anoka County Board Chair Scott Schulte to declare a countywide state of emergency and impose a curfew May 29-31.
A heavy police presence was visible in Anoka County after curfew that weekend, but no major incidents were reported.
Several peaceful protests were organized in the county, including an event in downtown Anoka that drew more than 100 people and daily protests in Blaine near 109th Avenue and Highway 65.
Floyd’s death and the resulting unrest prompted discussion about race and equity in Anoka County. On June 23 Columbia Heights community members hosted a conversation on race in Huset Park, during which people of color shared their stories and experiences. The Anoka Human Rights Commission also began meeting again when citizens rallied to support revitalizing it after an eight-year hiatus.
Mississippi hits flood stage in January
Ice jams caused the Mississippi River to hit flood stage in Anoka Jan. 13, 2020, for the first time since 2001, according to data from the National Weather Service.
The water rose more than 7 feet in two days but quickly fell back below flood stage.
Anoka Police Chief Eric Peterson said the flood was highly unusual for the time of year.
“We’ve had ice dams before, but it’s rare to see this one go up so fast in January,” he said.
According to National Weather Service data, the crest reached a level of 13.11 feet, as measured at Highway 169 at Anoka and Champlin. Minor flood stage is at 12 feet, and moderate flood stage is 14 feet. The record crest was 17.96 feet on April 12, 1965.
Velodrome demolished in Blaine
The velodrome at the National Sports Center in Blaine was demolished in late July to make way for a new outdoor play area and green space for Centerview Elementary and the general public.
The 250-meter wooden velodrome was located at 1700 105th Ave. NE and operated by the National Sports Center, a 600-acre multisport complex in Blaine.
The velodrome was originally built to host the 1990 Olympic Festival track racing events and national championships and has continued to host many high-profile races over its 30 seasons. Events were held by the Minnesota Cycling Center, whose bike riders were the primary users of the facility.
The National Sports Center closed the velodrome on Aug. 29, 2019.
In early 2020 the Spring Lake Park School District started negotiations for the property with the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission, which oversees the National Sports Center, and is currently working on finalizing the purchase.
Spring Lake Park Schools is hoping to construct a new outdoor play area and green space for the adjacent Centerview Elementary and the general public. The district is also planning to redirect a driveway on the south side of the school.
Construction is expected to start in the spring.
Blaine FedEx driver honored at White House
FedEx Ground truck driver Tina Peterson, from Blaine, was honored April 16, 2020, during a ceremony on the White House lawn that recognized the service of truck drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the war against the virus, America’s truckers are really the foot soldiers that are carrying us to victory,” President Donald Trump said during the ceremony. “Truckers are playing a critical role in vanquishing the virus, and they will be just as important as we work to get our economic engine roaring.”
Tina Peterson has been on the road for 16 years as a contract service provider with FedEx Ground, where she owns her own truck. She works in tandem with her husband, Dave Peterson, traveling from St. Paul to Dallas 10 times a month along with their dog.
“Since the coronavirus hit in the U.S. I have seen an increase in residential delivery of e-commerce at FedEx Ground,” Peterson said in her speech. “My husband, Dave, and I have had a family give us a meal out of the back of their pick-up truck at a rest area that they put together for truck drivers. We’ve received thumbs up from motorists on the highways and have seen people on overpasses waving American flags to the passing trucks. The delivery drivers bringing packages to doors have been sharing photos of thank you letters, note cards and sidewalk chalk messages telling us thank you for still working and thanking drivers for delivering what their families need right now. We recognize and appreciate the unique position we’re in helping to deliver aid and keeping the economy moving during this challenging time.”
After the ceremony, Trump gave the Petersons “keys to the White House” and Tina a necklace for speaking at the event.
Fridley Fire Chief Michael Spencer dies unexpectedly
The community mourned for Fridley Fire Chief Mike Spencer after he died unexpectedly at his home in Fridley Sept. 13, 2020. He was 53 years old.
More than 500 people attended his funeral Sept. 22 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Brighton, including Spencer’s family and friends, local and statewide first responders, Navy service members and more.
Spencer was born Sept. 21, 1966, in Minneapolis. He graduated from Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis. Spencer served in the Navy six years.
In October 2006 Spencer joined the Fridley Fire Department, where he worked his way up the ladder, serving as a paid-on-call firefighter for nine years while at the same time working full-time at the Flint Hills Refinery in Rosemount.
Spencer became a full-time captain in 2015, fire marshal in 2016 and then battalion chief. Spencer took over as Fridley’s fire chief after John Berg retired in June 2019. Spencer served a total of 14 years with the department.
“Mike’s care for people was outstanding,” said retired Fridley Fire Chief and pastor John Berg. “He went above and beyond the call of duty in many aspects.”
Spencer lived in Fridley with his “soul mate” Sue Thrun, with whom he had two “bonus daughters,” Ashley and Faith Thrun, according to the obituary. He also leaves behind a son, Jake Spencer, with his mother Jill Spencer.
Fridley Fire Marshal James Lange is currently serving as acting fire chief.
Andover man dies, home destroyed after standoff with SWAT
A 50-year-old Andover man died June 24, 2020, after apparently shooting himself after a standoff with Anoka County SWAT, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office
The man was identified as Chad Allen Thorstenson.
The Sheriff’s Office said Thorstenson was found dead of a gunshot wound after a standoff in the 300 block of Andover Boulevard Northwest, during which his home burned to the ground.
Around 6:30 a.m. June 24 the Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments were called to a house fire, but as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, deputies encountered a man with a gun barricaded in a horse trailer with sleeping quarters at the back of the property making active threats to the safety of deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The man’s actions caused authorities to pull back firefighters, and the house burned down to the foundation.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team took over the scene, but negotiation attempts failed, and shortly before 10 a.m., deputies heard a single gunshot from inside the trailer, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Thorstenson was found dead inside.
Fridley restricts sale of flavored tobacco products
In 2020 Fridley became the 17th city in Minnesota to limit the sale of flavored tobacco products to only tobacco shops and the 12th city to also restrict the sale of menthol, .
On a 4-1 vote the Fridley City Council approved an ordinance Sept. 14, 2020, that amends the current city code’s section on tobacco products. The new ordinance amendment does four things: updates definitions in the city code, limits the sale of flavored tobacco to tobacco product shops, aligns the city code with state and federal laws that increased the tobacco purchasing age to 21, and limits indoor sampling of tobacco products to tobacco product shops.
Under the new code, only tobacco product shops will be allowed to sell flavored tobacco products as of Saturday, May 1, after the current Fridley tobacco licenses expire on Friday, April 30. Many applauded the move as good for public health, while others worry it will hurt gas stations and convenience stores.
Former teacher charged with sexual abuse
Former Anoka Middle School for the Arts theater director Jefferson Fietek was charged over the summer with sexually abusing four boys in the last decade, as recently as 2019.
All four victims were either students at the school when the assaults occurred or had previously attended the school, according to the criminal complaint.
Since the original charges were filed, another former student has come forward with allegations, and Fietek, 47, now faces a total of 10 felony charges, including first-, second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Fietek began working at the school (formerly Fred Moore Middle School) in 2005 and worked with more than 4,000 students through the theater program, he told ABC Newspapers in 2019. He was known as an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ students.
Fietek stepped down in 2019 to take a position in the performing arts department at Emerson College in Boston. He is no longer employed there.
A trial has not yet been scheduled.
Plane crashes in Coon Lake
Ham Lake residents helped save the life of a pilot whose pontoon plane flipped as he landed on Coon Lake.
On April 30, 2020, Paul Youngquist attempted a touch-and-go maneuver on the lake, but his landing gear was down — causing the plane to flip on impact.
Ham Lake resident Carla Hylle witnessed the Cessna 180 slam into the water and ran for help. Residents around the lake heard the impact from the plane and began moving to assist.
A nearby boater retrieved Youngquist from the water after he escaped the cabin.
Youngquist was flying from Cambridge to the Anoka County-Blaine Airport when he attempted to land on the lake. He escaped with only minor injuries.
Spring Lake Park man charged after 2 standoffs with police
A Spring Lake Park man was involved in two standoffs with officers in less than two weeks in the summer of 2020, according to criminal charges against him.
Steven Carlos Bezek, 50, was charged with two felony counts of first-degree assault of a police officer, two felony counts of second-degree assault and one felony count of fourth-degree assault for a July 6 standoff.
Bezek was also charged with one felony count of threats of violence and one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm in a public housing or school zone in relation to a June 26 standoff.
On July 15, 2020, bail was set at $1 million with conditions. As of press time, Bezek is still incarcerated at the Anoka County Jail.
A trial date has not been set.
According to a criminal complaint, Spring Lake Park police officers responded to a neighbor dispute in the 7700 block of Jackson Street NE, Spring Lake Park, at 5:40 p.m. June 26.
Bezek’s neighbor reported he had a confrontation with Bezek who was displaying a rifle. The neighbor reported Bezek made a threatening comment, then racked the bolt action of his rifle and dry fired the weapon into the air and retreated into his residence.
Officers arrested Bezek and recovered 13 long guns, three handguns, 700 boxes of ammunition and 700 pounds of gunpowder from Bezek’s home, according to the complaint.
Bezek soon posted $50,000 bail and was released.
Bezek’s neighbor again called 911 on July 6, 2020, to report that Bezek was acting erratically, making threats and had pointed a handgun with a scope at him. Bezek also allegedly pointed a gun at another neighbor behind his house.
Spring Lake Park officers and multiple other agencies responded, including the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, which brought an armored vehicle.
After several hours of negotiations, officers deployed two gas grenades through a window. Bezek responded by shooting a .357-caliber handgun at a neighboring home and then at the armored vehicle four times, the charges say. Five SWAT team members were inside the armored vehicle, and three were standing behind it.
According to the criminal complaint, two additional gas grenades were fired into Bezek’s home, and SWAT team members took him into custody when he went outside onto his deck.
A black revolver with a scope, 28 boxes of ammunition, a drum-type high capacity magazine, gas masks, blasting caps and fuse wires were found in a subsequent search of Bezek’s home, according to the complaint.
Hanson bridge finally finished
After two years of work, and over a year of lane closures, a grade separation of Hanson Boulevard in Coon Rapids was finished in 2020.
On Aug. 4, 2020, local and state officials gathered with first responders to commemorate the opening of the new Hanson Boulevard bridge. Representatives from law enforcement, the fire department and EMS each cut a ribbon to officially open the road.
Work began in the spring of 2018, though the first year was primarily moving utilities and building stormwater retention ponds and water lines.
The project added a four-lane divided bridge crossing over railroad tracks. An underpass linking 108th Lane beneath Hanson Boulevard and a pedestrian underpass south of the crossing were also part of the project.
Franchise fees fracas in Ramsey
A controversial method of funding roads passed the Ramsey City Council in 2020.
In July the council approved the implementation of franchise fees to fund the city’s road reconstruction projects. The approval followed months of discussion over the process.
The fees are an increasingly common method for cities to fund road maintenance. Utility companies are charged the fee for use of city property to service their customers. In Ramsey the money generated from that fee will go directly to funding roads.
Critics argue the fee is actually a back-door tax, because utility companies usually pass on the costs directly to customers.
Before franchise fees, Ramsey funded its roads with the help of special assessments, where the city paid 75% of the cost and homeowners on the road were assessed for 25% of the project cost.
After five years of assessments, the city was not able to keep up with road maintenance. If the city had maintained the current rate of assessments it estimated that the debt service cost for roads would have surpassed $2 million a year by 2030.
Sheriff’s Office first with tech upgrades
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office made a splash in 2020 with a couple of firsts in the state.
Early in the year the Sheriff’s Office became one of the first to house a lab capable of testing for THC. The lab is now capable of testing specifically for Delta 9 THC, which is important in determining if a sample is legally hemp or marijuana. In 2014 hemp was legally defined as having a concentration of less than 0.3% THC — above that it is considered marijuana.
Later in the year, the Anoka County Jail was the first jail in the state to begin operating a full-body scanner. The new scanner will help detect and prevent contraband from entering the jail. The Intercept Tek84 Full Body Scanner uses X-rays to detect objects, such as glass or plastic, that metal detectors would miss. The scanner can also locate contraband, such as drugs, that inmates hide internally and could be missed by a pat search.
Mental health becomes urgent in Anoka-Hennepin
Mental health became an urgent focus of parents and educators in the Anoka-Hennepin School District early in 2020 following the tragic death of several students.
A Parent Engage 360 event hosted March 2, 2020, overflowed with concerned parents after three student deaths by suicide in Blaine High School.
The event focused on how parents can identify and help students experiencing mental illness. Some tips included being aware of when the student has sudden changes in eating habits, social circles or sleep schedules.
Parents were advised to listen to their kids and not immediately offer solutions. Instead ask the child how the parent can help.
In the event of a crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. A crisis text line is available by texting “MN” to 741741.
Another resource is mobile crisis teams. Call **274747 from a cellphone or 612-596-1223 from a landline in Anoka County. A directory of phone numbers for adult mental health crisis response teams can be found at tinyurl.com/unpxtg3.
Andover Community Center expansion finished
The long-anticipated expansion to the Andover Community Center finished in fall 2020.
Mayor Julie Trude and members of the City Council cut the ribbon on the expansion Oct. 3.
Work started on the almost $18 million project in 2019. The new facility includes additional parking spaces, a field house court, a “crash space,” flexible meeting rooms, a multiuse sports complex and a space dedicated to teens.
The project also included several improvements and maintenance items, such as updating the ice rink coolant system and repairing concrete work.
During discussions around the expansion, a debate formed about whether the council should have a referendum on the expansion. Several public meetings were filled with vocal critics and supporters debating the expansion and if the voters themselves should decide.
Ultimately the council voted to approve the expansion without a referendum, which would have delayed the project and likely increased the cost.
Blaine man gets 40 years for murdering wife
Blaine husband and father, Matthew Lynn Jansen, 48, was sentenced to 40 years in prison Dec. 10, 2020, for murding his 46-year-old wife, Mary Jo (Loons) Jansen.
Matthew Jansen pleaded guilty in Anoka County District court to second-degree intentional murder (not premeditated) after he accepted a plea agreement back in March. The court dismissed a charge of first-degree, premeditated murder.
According to the criminal complaint, at 9:45 p.m. Feb. 8, 2019, 911 communications received a call from Matthew Jansen saying he had shot his wife.
Officers found Mary Jo Jansen in the upstairs bedroom, dead of a gunshot wound.
Investigators learned that Mary Jo Jansen had served Matthew Jansen with divorce paperwork around Thanksgiving 2019. The Jansens continued living together with their son and daughter, but Mary Jo Jansen was expected to permanently move out Feb. 9, 2019.
The Jansens’ children were not home at the time of the murder.
There are resources and information for abuse victims on Anoka County’s Domestic Abuse Connect website at tinyurl.com/y6gvxo47. For immediate assistance call 911 or the free, 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-787-3224 or visit thehotline.org for an online chat.
Anoka Halloween turns 100
Anoka Halloween celebrated its 100th anniversary this year, despite a pandemic.
Although many events had to be canceled or modified to comply with the state’s COVID-19 safety guidelines, organizers managed to host the celebration’s Grande Day Parade as a drive-thru event. Floats were stationed at four locations around the city, and parade-goers drove past. A steady stream of vehicles flowed through the sites.
Anoka Halloween Inc. also released a book featuring stories and photos from the event over the years, titled “Anoka Halloween 100th Anniversary: 1920-2020.”
“I think it’s a great walk down memory lane,” Anoka Halloween President Liz McFarland said.
Teen struck and killed by vehicle in Blaine, charges dismissed
Anthony “Tony” J. Janisch, 16, of Coon Rapids, died March 20, 2020, after being hit by a vehicle in Blaine.
Daniel Aaron Rodman, 28, of Blaine, was charged with two felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide. Rodman was arrested after he was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance.
On Aug. 14, 2020, the prosecuting attorney recommended all charges be dismissed against Rodman due to insufficient evidence.
According to the criminal complaint, the Blaine Police Department, Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department, Allina EMS and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a personal injury crash at 6:36 p.m. March 20 in the 1200 block of 129th Avenue in Blaine.
Upon arrival, first responders saw Janisch lying on the roadway with extensive injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a preliminary investigation, Janisch and two friends were traveling eastbound on 129th Avenue when a westbound Saab passenger vehicle, driven by Rodman, struck Janisch head on, the complaint says.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Rodman told officers he had finished work, had one beer at a friend’s home nearby and was driving westbound on 129th Avenue when he struck Janisch.
According to the complaint, a preliminary breath test indicated Rodman’s blood alcohol content was .011, which is less than the legal limit to drive, and Rodman reported taking a number of prescription medications which could cause impairment when combined with alcohol, a drug recognition expert at the scene noted.
Mike Knight retired, honored by Andover
After almost four decades serving the city of Andover, Council Member Mike Knight resigned March 2, 2020.
Following Knight’s retirement Council Member Ted Butler was appointed to fill his seat until the 2020 election.
In honor of Knight’s long service to the city, the council voted to rename a room in the community center the “Mike Knight Community Room” Dec. 15, 2020.
Knight was elected in the 1980s and served as a council member for 36 years. He oversaw Andover’s growth from a rural farming community of a few thousand to a suburb with 34,000 residents, according to city documents.
Andover highlighted his role in the construction of Hanson Boulevard, which granted access to the construction of Andover Elementary and Oak View Middle School.
Knight also was recognized for his 10 years of service on the Community Center Advisory Commission and his support for youth in the community through his advocacy of sports facilities and youth sport programs.
Community builds St. Francis playground
While many events were canceled in 2020, a St. Francis playground build was moved up.
About 40 volunteers helped build a new playground at St. Francis Elementary July 11. The project was funded by donations and organized by the St. Francis Elementary Association of Parents and Teachers.
The community build had been planned for next year, but the cash and in-kind donations came in faster than expected.
The project took off in October 2019 after the association decided to make it a priority; the group had been discussing the idea for a couple of years.
Although not unsafe, the playground equipment at St. Francis Elementary School was two decades old and showing its age.
Man sentenced for deadly car fire at Fridley Walmart
Roberto Lino Hipolito, 71, was sentenced, Aug. 12, 2020, after pleading guilty to accidentally causing a 2019 van fire year that killed 6-year-old Ty’rah White and injured her 9-year-old sister Taraji White.
Hipolito, of Long Beach, California, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of negligent fire causing great bodily harm. He was given and 120 days in jail and three years probation. Conditions of his probation include restitution payments and writing a letter of apology to the family.
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 6, 2019, emergency responders were called on a report of multiple vehicles on fire in the parking lot of the Walmart at 8450 University Ave. NE.
As firefighters were extinguishing the fire, a woman, Essie McKenzie, ran out of the store saying her daughters were in a vehicle that was on fire.
Both sisters were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center to be treated for severe burns to multiple areas of their bodies. Six-year-old Ty’rah White died of her injuries. Her sister recovered.
Investigators learned the fire started in the rear of Dodge Caravan with North Carolina license plates that was owned by Hipolito and his wife. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal ruled the fire started due to a cook stove used in the rear of the vehicle.
Construction starts on Columbia Heights City Hall project
Construction recently started on Columbia Heights’ new City Hall, which is a part of a large mixed-use development project.
The new 20,000-square-foot City Hall will be located at 3989 Central Ave. NE. The city is working with real estate development firm Alatus and architecture firm Leo A. Daly to develop the first-floor City Hall on the western side of the development along Central Avenue.
The new Columbia Heights City Hall will include a vestibule entrance, offices, conference rooms, waiting and seating areas, storage space, indoor parking and more
Besides the first-floor City Hall, the five-story development will include 266 apartments and space for long-term commercial and retail tenants.
The former office building and parking ramp on the site were demolished Sept. 8.
Alatus broke ground on the development Nov. 12, and construction is expected to last about 18 months. The city expects to start the interior build-out of the City Hall space in spring 2022. Construction is estimated to take six to eight months.
Spring Lake Park Hy-Vee project pushed to 2021
The Spring Lake Park Hy-Vee store faced another delay in 2020, and it was announced that the store won’t open until late spring 2021.
Originally the grocery store was set to open in late 2019. Then it was pushed back to spring 2020, then to later to fall 2020. According to Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president for communications, the third delay was caused by the economic impacts of COVID-19.
The store, located at 8155 Central Ave. NE, will be 76,000 square feet, including an 8,700-square-foot cafe. Hy-Vee’s nearby Fast & Fresh Express convenience store opened in December 2019.
Purple Heart Memorial unveiled in Blaine
The Veterans Memorial Park of Blaine unveiled its Purple Heart Memorial Oct. 17, 2020, in front of dozens of Purple Heart recipients and other veterans.
The Veterans Memorial Park of Blaine is located on the southern part of Tom Ryan Park at 10802 Town Square Drive NE. Steve Guider, a technology paraprofessional and head coach of the Blaine High School Girls Hockey Team, has spearheaded creation of the park.
“This is a huge project, and whenever you can put a monument in, it makes you feel good about the work you’re doing,” Guider said.
The $71,000 Purple Heart Memorial, which was sponsored by Teamsters Local 120, is the second memorial to be erected in the park. The Civil War monument dedicated to Greenberry Chambers, an early Blaine resident and former slave who served in Company H of the 115th U.S. Colored Infantry in Bowling Green, Kentucky, was unveiled Oct. 19, 2019.
The Purple Heart Memorial consists of a bald eagle suspended between two black granite structures. Purple LEDs in the monument will cause it to glow at night.
The Veterans Memorial Park of Blaine memorials for World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the War on Terror were recently installed and will be unveiled in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.