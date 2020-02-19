Residents near the Rum River will receive earlier warning of potential floods starting this year.
The National Weather Service will begin flood forecasting for the lower portion of the Rum River after requests from eight local governmental bodies in Anoka, Isanti and Mille Lacs counties.
The weather service will release forecasts when the river reaches critical elevations, known as the action level, according to Watershed Projects Coordinator Jamie Schurbon with the Anoka Conservation District. The Rum River action level will be 7 feet, when measured by the Viking Boulevard river level gauge, according to the conservation district. The Rum River will be considered in the flood stage starting at 8 feet for minor, 10 feet for moderate and 11 feet for major flood stage, according to the conservation district.
The action level is developed by the National Weather Service based on data from local governments including the elevations of roads and houses that may flood, according to the conservation district.
River level is usually measured by ruler-like gauges attached to stable structures like a bridge. They measure the water height using an approximation of the river bed.
“While the ‘0’ reading of that gauge is often near the river bed, a reading of, say, 5 feet, does not mean the river is 5 feet deep,” Schurbon said in an email. “Depth varies amongst the pools, rocky riffles and other areas within the river channel.”
The gauges are automated and continuously track water level and volume. While the Rum River gauge in Anoka County directly measures volume and height, stations upstream only measure height and cannot be used for flood forecasting, Schurbon said.
In the 86 years the Anoka County gauge has collected data, large-scale flooding has not been a regular problem, but high water levels have occurred more frequently in recent years, according to the conservation district.
Based on 2019 data, if the National Weather Service had been forecasting for the river last year, flood forecasts would have been issued in March, April, May, June and October. The river either achieved or almost achieved flood stage in March and May, according to the conservation district.
The Rum River has crested above the major flood stage only four times since recording began at this location. The highest crest was 11.63 feet in on April 13, 1969, according to National Weather Service data.
Additional factors increase the chance that flooding may occur this spring, according to the National Weather Service. Soils around the upper Midwest are wet from above average rainfall last autumn, and river levels throughout the region remained high before freezing over, according to the weather service.
However, significant flooding is not certain as some major contributing factors to rivers jumping their banks will be determined over the winter months.
One major factor to be determined includes the snow pack. This year a normal amount of snow pack could result in significant flooding. For context the National Weather Service said the 2019 spring melt was nearly ideal because it consisted of mild days with cold nights and a three-week period of no precipitation in March.
Additional factors include the winter precipitation, rate of snow melt, spring precipitation and frost depth. This year’s frost depth was fairly shallow due to mild temperatures and an early snow “blanket,” which reduces the threat of flooding, according to the weather service.
“I wouldn’t say we should ‘expect’ flooding,” Schurbon said in an email. “But I would say that a number of the ingredients for significant flooding are in place.”
A graph of current water levels can be found at the National Weather Service website at
