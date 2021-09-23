Coon Rapids City Council Member Wade Demmer resigned from his seat Sept. 21, because he will soon move outside Ward 3. The Tuesday meeting was his last.
“That’s definitely hard because it’s been such a wonderful opportunity,” Demmer said. “I learned so much about how government works from actually being in it. I certainly encourage everyone out there to be civically involved.”
Demmer was first elected to the council in 2014. His term is up next year, and he didn’t intend to run again.
“That always felt like it could be somebody else’s turn,” Demmer said. “I guess it’s someone’s turn a little sooner.”
Demmer and his family lived in his grandmother’s home in Ward 3 for about two decades, he said.
He intends to stay involved in the city where he can.
Mayor Jerry Koch gave Demmer a fake street sign that says “Demmer Ln.”
“Thank you for all your time on the council,” Koch said.
At the Oct. 5 meeting, the council will discuss filling the vacant Ward 3 seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.