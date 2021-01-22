Two candidates are running to fill the Ward 1 seat on the Ramsey City Council, left vacant after Nadine Heinrich resigned in 2020. Voters will be able to cast their ballots for either Jane Covart or Ryan Heineman during the Feb. 9 special election.
Heinrich announced her resignation June 23, 2020, and it officially went into effect in mid-July. The resignation came because her husband’s work was taking them out of state, Heinrich said during the meeting.
Jane Covart
Age: 59
Family: 2 adult children
Education: Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Minnesota
Occupation: Owner/President of Diversified Utility Sales of America (D-USA)…selling products and services to the energy industry
Years lived in district: 15
Community involvement:
• Environmental Policy Board since 2005
• Past Board member of Rum River Hills Golf Ladies League – President & Secretary
• Past treasurer MWPGA – State golf tournaments, including Rum River Hills Golf Club
Website: countoncovart.com
What distinguishes you from the other candidate?
I’ve been appointed to Ramsey’s Environmental Policy Board (EPB) for half a decade at this point. Over my years, I’ve learned that there’s a strategic plan that has slowly developed as our city has evolved. I’ve been a resident here for over 15 years and have appreciated how we continue to maintain the balance of suburban amenities with our rural feel. I don’t want that hard work to be lost due to changes in leadership.
The country, and even the state, are divided right now and our local government should be a shining example and not overreact in any particular persuasion. My 30 years as a business owner and my engineering background has taught me that taking the time to review data and hear expert opinions is incredibly valuable. Our residents have expert opinions that need to be heard. Too often we hear only the squeaky wheel and I believe it’s important to pay attention to both the squeaky and the well oiled wheels.
As I’ve seen in my years, running a city is much like running a business or a non-profit. We citizens are the buyers, and we expect adequate returns on our investments like roads, parks, and water supply. These cannot be dictated by partisan endorsements, but by the majority of our populous.
What are your top three priorities if elected?
When elected, my first priority remains that of my campaign — clear communication and being a resource for the residents of my Ward. That should be in place for all council members. We cannot rely solely on social media and need to genuinely engage with each other. My second priority revolves around roads. Now that the city has adequate and consistent funding, we need 167th Avenue fixed. And Fast. Lastly, we need to prep our business economy for the post-COVID world and focus on how we make Ramsey the best place for business, as well as the best place for people to live. We need to do so with the safety of our residents in mind and pull from all data sources to make the best decision based on our big picture goals.
My 30 years of business experience, combined with over five years of civic engagement has made me an ideal candidate for these tasks. It isn’t just one (or two or three) things. It’s how we all work together towards a better Ramsey, without losing sight of who we are and how we got here.
Ryan Heineman
Age: 32
Family: Wife and five kids (Sarah, Peyron, Vandis, Brighton, Maisy and Haakon).
Education: Metro State University and Cochise College. History and Criminal Justice Metro State Intelligence Operations Cochise College.
Occupation: Sales Director, Vivacity Tech PBC
Years lived in district: 19
Community involvement (top 3):
City of Ramsey Economic Development Authority
US Army Reserves Duty Appointed Enlistment NCO
2021 Youth Soccer Coach Anoka Ramsey Athletic Association
Website: heinemanforramsey.com
What distinguishes you from the other candidate?
I have a deep respect for the city I grew up in. I understand what’s made Ramsey historically great while seeing the potential for future improvements. What makes my candidacy unique is a common sense approach to what residents need first. Roads before boardwalks, parks before palaces and rights before restrictions. I believe we must prioritize our spending using taxes to support our police, fix our roads and increase youth activities to build a stronger future. My business experience has allowed me to be part of every aspect of business to include finance, budgeting, marketing, buying and hiring. This experience has prepared me for budgetary oversight, personnel management and B2B engagement.
What are your top three priorities if elected?
1. Dedicate funding for roads that will solve the road problem once and for all. We can’t use a bandaid when we need a tourniquet to address our aging roads.
2. Work to create a more compelling youth sports program that can draw in new residents and spectators to support our local businesses.
3. Support our Law Enforcement and continued approach to community based policing.
