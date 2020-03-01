An Anoka County project to reconstruct 125th Avenue NE from Aberdeen Street to Radisson Road in Blaine will begin in the spring.
The Anoka County Board Feb. 22 awarded a contract to the lowest of five bidders, North Pine Aggregate, for about $2.76 million. The engineer’s estimate was about $2.84 million.
Construction, which will take place under traffic, is scheduled to be completed in the fall, according to Joe MacPherson, county highway engineer.
The project will reconstruct the existing four-lane road to include a raised concrete median, curb and gutter, the addition of turn lanes at the intersection with Hastings Street, where there will be full access but no traffic signal, as well as the addition of a drainage system and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements, MacPherson said.
A bituminous trail will also be constructed on the south side of 125th which will be part of the county’s Bunker/Chain of Lakes regional trail system, while the existing traffic signal at 125th and Radisson Road will be modified to include a flashing yellow arrow, he said.
Under a joint powers agreement between the county and the city of Blaine approved late last year, the city’s estimated cost share is about $266,000.
The county’s cost will come from state aid dollars, MacPherson said.
This project fills a gap because 125th Avenue east and west of this segment already has a raised median and curb and gutter, according to Commissioner Scott Schulte, who chairs the County Board’s Transportation Committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.