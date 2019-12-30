An Anoka County project to reconstruct 125th Avenue NE (County State Aid Highway 14) from Aberdeen Street to Radisson Road in Blaine is moving forward.
The Anoka County Board Dec. 17 approved a joint powers agreement with the city of Blaine spelling out the details of the project and cost sharing; the Blaine City Council has approved the agreement.
In addition, the County Board’s Transportation Committee Dec. 4 authorized the advertising of bids. The board is likely to consider awarding a contract in January or February, according to Joe MacPherson, county engineer.
Construction will take place in 2020, starting in the spring with completion in the fall.
Right now, this section of 125th Avenue has four lanes, but no median or curb and gutter, MacPherson said.
The project includes a raised concrete median, curb and gutter, addition of turn lanes at the intersection with Hastings Street where there will be full access, a drainage system and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements, MacPherson said.
As part of the project, a bituminous trail will be constructed on the south side of 125th, which will be part of the county’s Bunker/Chain of Lakes regional trail system, he said.
According to the joint powers agreement, the existing traffic signal at 125th and Radisson Road (CSAH 52) will be modified to include a flashing yellow arrow.
“This project fills a gap,” MacPherson said.
West of Aberdeen, 125th has four lanes, a concrete median and turn lanes, and so does the segment east of Radisson to Harper Street, he said.
Estimated construction cost is $2.8 million, with the county’s share coming from state aid dollars, according to MacPherson.
Under the joint powers agreement, Blaine will pay $266,092.80, which includes its share of construction and engineering costs.
