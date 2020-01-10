Sen. Carolyn Laine, DFL-Columbia Heights, will retire at the end of this year.
Laine served the cities of Columbia Heights, Fridley, St. Anthony, New Brighton and Hilltop for five terms in the House of Representatives and is serving a term in the Senate as assistant minority leader.
“I am leaving on my own terms, in good health, with no primary opponent, and in a ‘blue’ district,” Laine said in a statement. “So why? For more than a year, family demands of both (grown) children and (aging) mother have been absorbing my focus and time. Over the holidays, I assessed the needs of the upcoming session, my ongoing family demands, as well as the busyness of getting into normal campaigning, and I decided it was time to let go of something.”
Laine served 10 years on the Columbia Heights School Board before being elected to the Minnesota House in 2007. She’s served on the early childhood, health, elections, judiciary, education and public safety committees.
“I think sometimes we legislators get lost in our little cocoon of the Legislature,” she said. “It is important, and I trust good people will step up to the responsibility, but it is not the most important. There will be different ways for me to work on crucial issues of the day without the distraction of politicking.”
Laine said she’s grateful for the opportunity to serve her constituents 14 years.
“Some of the legislation of which I am most proud addresses both birth and death,” Laine said.
She pointed to bills she authored to support doulas for women in childbirth and prison reforms for women inmates and their birthing. She’s also proud of legislation to make home funerals and green burials possible.
“The issue I have spent the most legislative time on is family law: six years of work creating nation-leading changes regarding the challenging work of establishing parenting time when parents separate,” Laine said.
Laine has also served eight years on the Council of Asian Pacific Minnesotans and restructured the statutes to enable the state’s three ethnic councils to have a stronger voice in legislative work.
