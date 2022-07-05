A state grant has started the ball rolling for a series of pedestrian improvements on Northdale Boulevard outside Coon Rapids High School.
Earlier this year, the city of Coon Rapids, Anoka County and Anoka-Hennepin School District 11 applied for a Safe Routes to School grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation for infrastructure improvements to benefit pedestrians and cyclists near the high school and $458,000 has been awarded to pay 100% of the project cost.
The Coon Rapids City Council June 12 approved a joint powers agreement with Anoka County spelling out the cost sharing for the project, specifically the engineering and design costs which will be split in half. Northdale is a county highway in that area.
In addition, the council approved a resolution allocating $28,500 from the revolving construction fund for its portion of the $57,000 in engineering costs.
The city, which is taking the lead on the project, has retained consulting firm, SEH, to draw up the plans. The project will be bid over the winter with construction to start as soon as the 2022-2023 school year ends in early June next year, City Engineer Mark Hansen said.
“There is a long lead time for materials needed for the project,” he said.
The project will replace the present antiquated signage on Northdale outside the school with latest technology.
The existing school zone speed limit signs will be relocated and advanced warning, dynamic speed display signs added.
Immediately west of the high school at the Wren Street intersection with Northdale, the curb ramp will be upgraded and a crosswalk flasher system installed.
In addition, the existing mid-block crosswalk flasher system will be upgraded and relocated to line it up with the school entrance, while associated sidewalk/curb ramp will be improved and the east school driveway/parking lot curb ramp will be removed, he said.
There have been safety concerns on Northdale because the high school is on one side of the road while a school parking lot, tennis courts and athletic fields, including the football stadium, on the other side of the street, Hansen said.
In addition, school physical education classes often cross Northdale during the school day to use the athletic facilities.
One safety improvement proposal a few years ago would have been to build a pedestrian bridge over Northdale, but that was not feasible, he said.
“This has been a long time coming,” said Council Member Pat Carlson.
Mayor Jerry Koch like this proposal compared with previous safety improvement plans, he said.
