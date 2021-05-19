St. Francis has joined a growing number of communities in Anoka County and beyond that have outlawed picketing in front of a residence without consent from the occupants.
The City Council voted unanimously May 3 to ban targeted residential picketing, which includes marching, standing or patrolling that is focused on a single dwelling without permission. Violation of the ordinance is a misdemeanor.
Mayor Steve Feldman said the ordinance isn’t intended to restrict free expression but to protect residents’ privacy and use of property.
“It doesn’t have anything to do with what they’re saying, just timing and the place of it,” he said. “We’re not saying people can’t picket, because of course they can. That’s their right. But when you go into people’s neighborhoods, ... we are concerned about our residents’ privacy and their peaceful use of their property.”
According to the resolution approved by the council, targeted picketing causes emotional distress to the occupants of a dwelling, interferes with the free use of public rights of way and aims to harass the occupants.
A memo from the city attorney’s office said the new restrictions don’t violate anyone’s First Amendment right to free speech because the ordinance doesn’t consider the content of the speech, is crafted narrowly to serve an important government interest and leaves open other ways for people to communicate the information.
Last year Hugo approved a similar measure after protests outside the home of Bob Kroll, former president of the Minneapolis police union. Many cities in Anoka County and beyond have followed suit, including Andover, Blaine, Lino Lakes, Ramsey and more.
Although they’re catching on now, such restrictions aren’t new. White Bear Township adopted a targeted residential picketing ordinance in 1990 after about 20 people picketed outside the home of the executive director of Planned Parenthood. That ordinance survived a legal challenge and was upheld by the Court of Appeals, paving the way for other local governments to enact similar measures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.