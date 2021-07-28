Spring Lake Park is taking a step to help fund stormwater improvements to fix flooding issues on city streets.
The City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to amend city code July 19 to establish a stormwater utility fee for residents. The funds will be used to fund storm sewer operations and maintenance to improve the city’s stormwater system, improve the quality of the stormwater runoff and reduce flooding in Spring Lake Park.
The fee will cost $2 a month for a low-density residential lot and is expected to generate approximately $95,000 per year.
“The city has experienced significant street flooding during significant rainfall events,” City Administrator Dan Buchholtz said in a report. “These rainfall events have caused damage to the city’s infrastructure, damage to resident and city vehicles alike, and threatened damage to property. In light of these flooding events, the city commissioned the preparation the preparation of a Local Surface Water Management Plan to serve as a comprehensive planning document to guide the city in conserving, protecting and managing its surface water supply.”
During the planning process for the 2018 Local Surface Water Management Plan, Spring Lake Park also identified more than $1.4 million in projects to conducted over the next 10 years to improve the stormwater system. In addition, $25,000 in annual maintenance, inspection and reporting costs was calculated.
Buchholtz reported that projects worth $569,000 have been completed, funded by a significant water quality grant from the Rice Creek Watershed District and surplus funds from previous budget cycles.
“However, additional projects have been identified, including repairs to the city’s storm sewer mains to prevent sinkholes in the city’s infrastructure that weren’t identified in that initial 2018 Local Surface Water Management Plan,” Buchholtz said.
The stormwater utility fee is $2 a month per residential equivalency factor, which is the ratio of runoff volume generated by 1 acre of land to the runoff volume generated by a typical low density residential lot.
Buchholtz said the charges will be included as a line item on the city’s utility bill and will be collected in the same manner as water, sanitary sewer, recycling and streetlight charges.
Buchholtz said the city is planning to offer stormwater utility fee reductions for some residents and businesses experiencing hardships. He said it would be possible because Spring Lake Park’s two water treatment plants will be paid off in August 2023 and sufficient cash reserves are available to cover the debt service with reduced revenues from the water treatment plant charge, thereby offsetting the new stormwater utility fee.
“We have so many fixed income people that I thought it would be wise to do that,” Mayor Bob Nelson said of the reductions for those who need them.
Buchholtz said the City Council may choose to eliminate the water treatment plant charge in August 2023, after the two water treatment plants are paid off, and then fully transition it over to the stormwater utility fee if desired.
The city will begin collecting th stormwater utility fee in January 2022.
The stormwater utility fee per acre can be calculated by multiplying the appropriate residential equivalency factor by the base rate established by the city. A low-density residential lot has a residential equivalency factor of 1. Townhomes will have a factor of 1 if the townhomes are identified as separate parcels and billed separately for municipal utilities.
Other uses have the following residential equivalency factors: 5.6 for medium-density residential (three 10 units per acre), high density residential (10 or more units) and senior or handicap residential; 7.3 for commercial; and 6.3 for commercial/industrial and public/semi public.
“The city does not take its obligation to preserve its infrastructure lightly, nor does it take for granted the cost associated with maintaining the infrastructure in a cost-effective manner,” Buchholtz said.
City Council Member Ken Wendling expressed concerns on how future improvement or rebuilding projects of the two water treatment plants would be funded. “I just want to make sure we have separate money for water treatment,” he said.
“We have a deprecation charge in the finances, so when you look at your audit and see if the system made money or not, there’s a deprecation charge,” Buchholtz said. “That isn’t an ‘expense’ per say. That’s cash within the fund that we have available for future capital improvements, and so we’re setting dollars like those aside into our public utilities renewal and replacement fund, and we continue to set aside cell tower revenues from our water tower fund and into the public utilities fund.”
“We have a very healthy fund balance in the public utilities fund for those types of improvements,” Buchholtz added.
Buchholtz told the council that there may be a variety of cost-effective options available for future maintenance or replacement of the city’s two water treatment facilities
To view Spring Lake Park’s 2018 Local Surface Water Management Plan, visit tinyurl.com/5ctxpkwc.
