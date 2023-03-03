Legalizing sports betting is back on the agenda of the Minnesota Legislature, and advocates expressed hope Tuesday that they’ll find the votes to get a plan through the state Senate, where the idea has died before.

The Democratic proposal, introduced Monday, would put the state’s Indigenous tribes in control of in-person betting at their casinos as well as remote wagering via mobile devices. Similar to a bill that passed the House last year, the state’s two horse tracks and other venues would be shut out of the action.

