A local legislator is proposing a bill to stop the collection of voters’ party preference data in the upcoming Minnesota presidential primary, but the move faces some opposition — and not along party lines.
Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, announced Jan. 29 that she will submit a bill to prevent the Office of the Secretary of State from collecting ballot choice information on voters in the primary.
The announcement came in the wake of public outcry as citizens realized there would be a record of which party’s ballot they select when voting in the March 3 presidential primary, which will be the first in the state since 1992.
“In Minnesota we have a proud tradition here of protecting people’s personal information, and I think this is no different,” Scott said. “I think your vote should be your business, even when it comes to party status.”
The presidential nomination primary was added in 2016 after legislators heard concerns from voters about the accessibility of the caucus system. Precinct
caucuses are meetings run by political parties. They allow participants to propose ideas to include in the party platform and select delegates to attend larger party conventions.
A primary generally is a party function run by the state election system. In Minnesota all eligible voters may participate, but must select one party’s ballot before picking a nominee. Under the current law, the ballot each person chooses will be recorded and considered private data, except that the party chairs of all major political parties will receive a copy of the records. An individual’s choice of candidate will not be recorded.
Debate over party preference data began before the primary law was even passed. Voters’ party preference was initially classified as public information. In 2019 the Legislature amended the law to classify the data as private with an exception for the chairs of each major party. That amendment didn’t limit how the party chairs may use the data.
Acting now
Scott and her colleagues heard their constituents raising concerns about the data, including small business owners who feared retaliation, she said.
Her bill would prevent election judges from collecting information on which constituents choose which ballots and would purge data already recorded, Scott said.
Scott hopes to pass the bill before the March 3 primary. Although she’s concerned the data sharing could cause a chilling effect on turnout, Scott said that likely wouldn’t be evident until after the 2024 primaries.
Scott raised doubts that Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, would allow the bill to come to the floor this year.
Hortman said she supported protecting voter data, though didn’t specify if she supported Scott’s bill.
“We will be supporting voter privacy in the House,” Hortman said.
In turn Hortman suggested Senate Republicans, particularly Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer (R-Big Lake), would oppose the bill. In a statement in released Jan. 23 Kiffmeyer supported maintaining the status quo through this election.
“The 2017 bipartisan bill instituting the presidential primary was signed by Democrat Governor Mark Dayton and passed by a Republican legislature,” Kiffmeyer said in the statement. “With the voting process already underway, let’s see how this works in 2020. If we need to make changes, there is plenty of time to do so before 2024.”
Another approach
Secretary of State Steve Simon, who announced his own proposal Feb. 5, supported Scott’s idea, but raised concerns about her method.
“Voters don’t want a backdoor party registration system,” Simon said. “What the legislators proposed (Jan. 29) is something I’ve advocated for in the past as well and is the ideal solution. Unfortunately, my understanding is that this isn’t acceptable to the major national party committees, and would risk nullifying the entire contest.”
Simon submitted a separate proposal Jan. 31, which was co-authored by 16 DFL legislators, including Connie Bernardy, DFL-New Brighton. That bill also would take measures to prevent party preference from being shared and would include provisions to make sure the data rules were followed.
Simon’s proposal would require party chairs submit a written request to get the data. It would also specify the information could be used only to comply with national party rules and could not be distributed to any other person. Under this proposal, a voter could ask to be removed from any list provided to a party representative.
According to both parties’ rules for the national conventions, primary voters must be on public record as members of the party in which they cast a primary ballot. Scott said that, while those are the rules, the issue could be discussed and an agreement reached.
“I’m aware that there’s that requirement,” she said. “I just don’t think that it would be wise for either party to not seat our delegates.”
Rules for delegates can vary from party to party, but generally delegates are awarded to each candidate based on how many votes they garner in the primary. Those delegates are sent on to a national convention where each party will nominate their candidate for the presidential election. Most delegates are bound to vote for one candidate, but some may make their own choice, depending on the rules of their party.
Party leaders weigh in
Minnesota DFL Party Chair Ken Martin seconded Simon’s concern over party rules in a Jan. 29 statement. He said the issue was nonpartisan and he was confident a solution could be reached.
“I applaud Representative Peggy Scott for listening to her constituents and taking action to protect voter privacy and ensure every Minnesotan feels free to cast their ballot,” Martin said in a statement. “The (Democratic National Convention) and (Republican National Convention) require information on who participated in their respective primaries in order to certify that no widespread partisan interference occurred. It is entirely possible to both protect the privacy of Minnesotans and allow our parties to defend the integrity of our presidential primary.”
Scott said that recording the party preference of voters does not prevent members of either party from voting in the competing party’s primary.
Some Republicans have shared their own opposition to what Scott has proposed. House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said he’s not in favor of changing the rules because early voting has already started. He also said the parties won’t release the information collected to outside groups, even though current law doesn’t prevent that.
“It’s in the parties’ best interest to protect this data,” Daudt said.
Asked if it would be a problem, then, to put restrictions in place on how the data could be used or disclosed, he said, “I’m not against some guard rails.”
Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan agreed with Daudt, saying the party takes voter privacy and data security seriously.
“All votes surrounding the Presidential Primary passage as well as changing the law to prevent data from being shared publicly was done in a bipartisan manner,” Carnahan said in an email. “Now, voting for the primary has already begun and the process must be allowed to play out without interference from either side — especially when changes could impact the seating of Minnesota’s delegation at the 2020 National Convention.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.