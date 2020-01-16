Commissioner Scott Schulte was unanimously reelected chair of the Anoka County Board at its 2020 organizational meeting Jan. 7.
“I look forward to serving in this capacity,” Schulte said.
Schulte was first elected to the position May 28, 2019, after Rhonda Sivarajah, who had chaired the board since 2011, resigned as chair and then as a commissioner following her appointment as county administrator.
Schulte was elected to the County Board in 2012, reelected in 2014 and 2018, and has served as vice chair of the board. Previously, he served on the Coon Rapids City Council for 12 years.
Schulte, who also chairs the Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA), represents District 7, which comprises parts of the cities of Andover, Anoka and Coon Rapids.
Commissioner Julie Braastad was unanimously reelected vice chair, a position to which she was first elected May 28.
Braastad was elected to the board in 2012 and reelected in 2016. Before that, she was on the Ham Lake City Council for six years. She represents District 2, which includes the cities of Ham Lake, East Bethel and Bethel as well as parts of the cities of Andover and Blaine.
Commissioners were also appointed as Anoka County representatives to a myriad of metro area boards, commissions and committees as well as the county’s 10 standing committees. There is one change to a standing committee chair for 2020. Commissioner Mandy Meisner, beginning her second year on the board, was named chair of the Property Records and Taxation Committee, replacing Commissioner Mike Gamache.
Commissioner Matt Look chairs the finance/capital improvements and the internal audit committees; Braastad the human services, public safety and intergovernmental/community relations committees; Gamache the information technology and parks committees; Commissioner Robyn West the management committee; and Schulte the transportation committee.
There is currently one vacancy on the County Board caused by Sivarajah’s resignation in June. A special election will take place Feb. 11 to elect a new District 6 commissioner. Jeff Reinert and Cindy Hanson emerged from a six-person primary election Nov. 5 to be the two candidates.
