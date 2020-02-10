Two restrooms will be upgraded at Anoka County’s Lake George Regional Park in Oak Grove.
The Anoka County Board Jan. 28 awarded a contract to RJ Marco Construction, Inc., Little Canada, in the amount of $128,223 for the rehabilitation project. Three quotes were received.
Both restrooms, which are heavily used, are more than 35 years old, have the original fixtures and are in need of improvements, according to Parks Director Jeff Perry.
In addition to the new fixtures and plumbing, federal Americans with Disabilities Act improvements will be made to the restrooms, Perry said.
One of the restrooms is located by the public boat launch, and the other serves the picnic pavilions, he said.
The county had hoped to upgrade three restrooms, but dropped the one used by the summer YMCA children’s day camp program because of budget constraints, according to Perry.
The county has received $130,000 in state parks and trails legacy funding for the project, and the quote for the work on the third bathroom was $61,986, Perry said.
“These two are the most important restrooms,” said Commissioner Mike Gamache, parks committee chairperson.
Work will be completed by the end of the year, but there will be short-term closures of the restrooms during the 2020 season, Perry said.
