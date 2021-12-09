Prior to Sen. Mary Kunesh’s efforts to form a state task force on missing and murdered Indigenous women and relatives, there were hardly any statistics available on Native American victims of these crimes.
In Minnesota, native women and girls count for about 1% of the population, but 8% of women and girls who were murdered from 2010 to 2018 were American Indian, said Kunesh, a Democratic state senator from New Brighton, whose district includes parts of southern Anoka County.
“The collection of violence against native women in this way had never been collected, intentionally or in any way that made any sense to anybody, because folks were collecting it in different ways or they didn’t even know what they were collecting,” Kunesh said. “So it was important to us, especially after this task force went forward, to begin to collect that data.”
Kunesh and the Senate District 41 DFL hosted a forum Nov. 29 about the task force’s work thus far.
Kunesh was alarmed by reports from Canada in 2017 about its number of missing and murdered Indigenous people. As a then-member of the state House of Representatives, Kunesh sought to create a task force to help with similar problems here.
Activists nationwide have brought attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women, often abbreviated MMIW, due to the disproportionate violence against Native American women and the lack of action taken to address it. The task force, which Kunesh authored the bill to create in 2019, is a collaboration between the state and law enforcement.
“This is a partnership we’re doing ... to make sure that we’re taking care and bringing closure to families for some people who hadn’t always been on our radar,” Senate District 41 DFL Chair Jon Rehlander said.
The MMIW task force collaborated with agencies such as the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the state Sheriffs Association to ensure the justice system could comprehend the violence in the Indigenous community, Kunesh said.
To draft the bill to form the task force, Kunesh reached out to community activists and victims for their input and help with the project.
“For too long our government has decided what’s best for native folks,” said Kunesh, a descendant of the Standing Rock Lakota Sioux nation.
One priority of the MMIW task force was to examine methods appropriate for tracking missing and murdered Native Americans.
“Data drives so many decisions that we make, whether it’s education or the economy, health care, all of these things, and the data was missing,” Kunesh said.
Since creating the MMIW task force, other state representatives have approached Kunesh and asked her to share her legislation as inspiration for their own task force. She encouraged these representatives to look at or even copy her bill so similar work can be done across the country, she said.
In Minnesota there are 11 tribal nations.
When crimes like murder are reported on tribal land, Kunesh said it’s not always easy to figure out who should investigate — it’s a toss-up among tribal, county and state law enforcement, she said.
“A lot of these investigations don’t happen,” Kunesh said.
Communities don’t rally together to find missing Indigenous people the way they often do with white people, Kunesh said. “When a native woman goes missing, we don’t have thousands of people that come out to look for them,” she said. “We don’t have helicopters buzzing off in areas that they were last seen. We don’t have police, dogs and all those investigative processes that white women get.”
Even when these victims are found — dead or alive — the state’s criminal justice system doesn’t prosecute the perpetrators to the extent of instances where a white person is the victim, she said.
“They get away with it again and again and again, and the sentencing doesn’t meet the crime,” Kunesh said.
Along with crimes against women, the task force focused on crimes against “two-spirit people,” those who identify with the male and female spirit in Indigenous communities. The two-spirit community is often targeted due to their identities, Kunesh said.
Some of the factors that impact a woman’s risk of being kidnapped or murdered include poverty, homelessness, sex work, domestic violence and involvement in the child welfare system, Kunesh said.
This year the MMIW task force created the first permanent missing and murdered Indigenous relatives office in the nation.
The task force also wants to publish an annual report to keep track of progress and changes for the public to see.
“We want to share the information that we collect, not just with the public and not just with Minnesotans, but for all other states to look at,” Kunesh said.
She emphasized the importance of residents watching for AMBER alerts regarding missing American Indian people, as well as learning the signs of sex trafficking to potentially save someone in need.
Kunesh also recommended advocating to local law enforcement about injustice against MMIW.
For more information on the state MMIW task force, visit tinyurl.com/bde4sezn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.