The Minnesota House of Representatives’ Capital Investment Committee kicked off a statewide tour Tuesday, Sept. 21, and made its first stop in Fridley.
Rep. Connie Bernardy, DFL-New Brighton, and Fridley Mayor Scott Lund had the opportunity to advocate for a project that would extend 57th Avenue by constructing a bridge over the BNSF railroad tracks.
The new bridge would provide access between University Avenue and East River Road. The project’s goal is to provide a safe and convenient crossing for pedestrians and bicyclists.
“Thank you to the House Capital Investment Committee for coming to hear Mayor Scott Lund and I discuss how important the Northtown Rail Yard Overpass is for our district,” Bernardy said in a statement. “Our Fridley neighbors deserve safe and convenient access to grocery stores, services, and needed jobs.”
