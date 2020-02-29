Jeff Reinert, elected Feb. 11 to fill the vacant District 6 seat on the Anoka County Board, took part in his first board meeting Feb. 25 following a swearing-in ceremony.
Reinert served 10 years as Lino Lakes mayor and 10 years before that as a Lino Lakes council member.
The vacancy was the result of Rhonda Sivarajah’s resignation from the County Board in June 2019 after she was appointed county administrator.
A special election was called to fill the vacancy, and Reinert and Cindy Hanson emerged from a six-person primary election Nov. 5, 2019, to be the two candidates in the Feb. 11 election. Reinert won the District 6 seat to represent Centerville, Circle Pines, Columbus, Lexington, Lino Lakes, Linwood and a portion of Blaine.
At the Feb. 25 meeting, board member appointments to county committees as well as metro and regional boards, commissions and committees, were revised from the January appointments to include Reinert.
Board Chair Scott Schulte said he consulted with fellow commissioners on what assignments they would be willing to give up and what was acceptable.
Reinert was added as a fourth member of the county’s Human Services Committee and will also serve on the Management, Parks and Property Records/Taxation committees. He was appointed vice chair of the Parks Committee.
In addition, Reinert will serve on the Airport Committee, Anoka County-Blaine Airport Advisory Commission, East Central Regional Juvenile Center Advisory Board, Anoka County Extension Committee, Metropolitan Mosquito Control District Board, as Anoka County Historical Society liaison and will be responsible lead commissioner in the areas of aging, maps and pipeline safety legislation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.