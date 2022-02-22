Anoka is no longer in Congressman Tom Emmer’s district, four local House districts have two incumbents, and a longtime state senator plans to postpone retirement and run for the Minnesota House after the courts released Minnesota’s new legislative maps last week.
The new maps also mean Blaine and Coon Rapids will each be represented primarily by one state senator, and Anoka will be grouped in districts with Coon Rapids instead of Ramsey.
Once a decade the state’s congressional and legislative districts must be redrawn in light of new census data to ensure districts have roughly the same number of people. The state Legislature hasn’t been able to agree on new maps in recent decades, so the task of redistricting has fallen to the courts. A five-judge panel appointed by the Minnesota Supreme Court last year released its maps Feb. 15.
Because there are new districts, every seat in the state Legislature will be on the ballot this fall, meaning control of state government is up for grabs.
In Anoka County little changed at the congressional level, except that the city of Anoka is leaving the historically conservative 6th District, currently represented by Republican Tom Emmer, and joining Coon Rapids in the 3rd District, currently represented by Democrat Dean Phillips.
Changes in state legislative districts, however, left four local House districts with two incumbents. In three cases, the incumbents are from the same party.
In the north, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, finds himself in the same District as Sondra Erickson, R-Princeton. Daudt’s district is losing most of its Anoka County territory but still includes Bethel and St. Francis.
Rep. Cal Bahr, R-East Bethel, and Peggy Scott, R-Andover, have also been paired in the new District 31B, which includes East Bethel and Linwood Township, as well as parts of Andover, Ham Lake, Oak Grove and Athens Township. The new District 31A, which includes Ramsey and part of Andover, has no incumbent living there.
Instead of running against Scott, Bahr announced he will seek the Republican nomination to represent the new Senate District 31, which includes both House districts and has no incumbent senator living in it.
To the south, Rep. Connie Bernardy, DFL-New Brighton, and Rep. Sandra Feist, DFL-New Brighton, were also drawn into one district. The new District 39B is very similar to Feist’s former district. The new district sheds Hilltop and part of Columbia Heights but juts north of 694, where Bernardy lives.
“I was very disappointed to see that we were districted together,” Feist said. “It’s always unfortunate. It’s always a possibility. I was gratified to see that my district won’t change dramatically.”
A Facebook event posted by Feist’s campaign indicates she will seek the DFL nomination for District 39B.
Bernardy did not return a call for comment.
The incumbent House members from Anoka and Coon Rapids are also paired together under the court’s redistricting plan. Rep. John Heinrich, R-Anoka, and Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, are both in the new District 35A, which includes Anoka and western Coon Rapids.
District 35B, which includes eastern Coon Rapids and part of Andover, has no incumbent living in it, but Sen. Jerry Newton, DFL-Coon Rapids, told ABC Newspapers he will postpone his planned retirement and take the unusual step of running for House. State senators represent a larger area than House members, so politicians tend to view winning a Senate seat as a promotion and don’t typically move the other direction.
Newton said he’s concerned about whether the DFL can maintain control of the House, and he believes that by running in this area of Coon Rapids, where he’s well known, he can help Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, maintain a majority.
A small portion of southern Coon Rapids, primarily south of Highway 610, still lies in Speaker Hortman’s district. That portion of the city is also part of Champlin DFLer John Hoffman’s new senate district, which used to cover much more of Coon Rapids.
Except for that southern tip, the rest of Coon Rapids will now be united in a single senate district, which will also include Anoka. Incumbent Sens. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, and Jerry Newton, DFL-Coon Rapids, both live in the new district, but Newton won’t challenge Abeler for the seat.
Abeler said returning to Coon Rapids, where he grew up, feels “like coming home,” but he expects the new district to be very competitive between Democrats and Republicans.
Like Coon Rapids, Blaine will now be primarily located in one senate district, along with Lexington, Columbus and southern Ham Lake. Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, lives in this district.
Some local legislators said they’re pleased to see the large cities kept together under one senator.
“To keep the larger cities intact, to me it makes a lot of sense.” Newton said.
Rep. Nolan West, R-Blaine, agreed, saying he’s “really glad to see Blaine in its own senate district.”
But Abeler said that may or may not be an advantage to the cities, because sometimes it’s helpful to have multiple people working on behalf of your city.
Other notable changes to senate districts include Nowthen joining Elk River in a senate district with no incumbent, and St. Francis becoming part of a district where two Republican senators live: Sens. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, and Andrew Mathews, R-Princeton. Kiffmeyer announced last week that she will retire at the end of the year.
In general the maps drawn by the court have been well received by members of both parties.
“Overall it feels like it was done fair,” Rep. Donald Raleigh, R-Circle Pines, said, adding that he thinks what the public is looking for is stability.
Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, agreed that people seem generally “accepting of what the courts did.”
Rep. Sandra Feist, DFL-New Brighton, also said the process was fair.
“There were definitely some surprises, but that’s just the nature of redistricting,” she said.
Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, whose district lost most of his territory in Coon Rapids but added territory in Dayton and Rogers, said the courts stuck to their guidelines and did what they set out to do.
“Clearly they were not politically motivated,” Hoffman said. “That’s one thing this state can say that other states cannot say.”
See an interactive map of the new Minnesota House districts at tinyurl.com/37sy6aez, and find the senate district map at tinyurl.com/mr72s645.
Learn more about the redistricting panel and see its court order at mncourts.gov/2021RedistrictingPanel.
The dust won’t settle on the redistricting process for at least few months, as legislators and potential candidates continue to adjust to the shifting boundaries and as parties choose their nominees, but legislative races will take shape by June. The official candidate filing period for state legislative races runs May 17-31.
