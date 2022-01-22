After months of planning, the city of Ramsey introduced a revised animal ordinance at its first meeting of 2022.
The council will vote on the measure at a future meeting.
The ordinance would allow up to two roosters on properties 2.5 acres or larger. Horses would be allowed on over 1.5 acres — up to two horses for 1.5-3 acres, and an additional horse for each full acre over 3 acres.
Beekeeping would be allowed with a zoning permit. The number of hives allowed would depend on lot size. Properties 2-3.99 acres could keep up to 40 beehives, with certain restrictions.
The drafted ordinance includes a non-domestic animals subsection, which includes:
• Allowing roosters on rural properties of 2.5 or more acres.
• Zoning permits for beekeeping, and increasing the number of hives allowed.
• Clarifying barn and stable requirements.
• Modified animal maintenance standards.
• Permitting ducks in a similar fashion to chickens, with an increased number of ducks allowed on less property acreage.
The City Council formed a committee in November to revise a draft staff provided, namely to fix a problem that made animals not listed in the chapter illegal to own in Ramsey. If that ordinance were approved as originally drafted, residents wouldn’t be allowed to own common pets like goldfish or hedgehogs because they weren’t explicitly listed in the chapter.
The committee comprised Council Members Chelsee Howell, Debra Musgrove and Dan Specht.
In the newest draft, the city will include a subsection of prohibited animals, rather than requiring that all allowed animals be listed within the chapter, planning technician Brian McCann said.
Additional changes include a subsection for domestic animals like cats and dogs. Residents would be allowed four dogs before they need a private kennel license.
No animals are allowed to run at large, meaning without a leash or accompanied by a responsible person. If an animal is being used for hunting, in obedience training or running loose on the owner’s property, it wouldn’t be considered at large.
Under this ordinance, the city would ban uncommon animals like large cats (such as lions and tigers), any animals from the dog family that aren’t domesticated dogs, poisonous animals, exotic animals like bears and dangerous farm animals like bison or ostriches.
Stables and barns cannot be built within 50 feet or human habitation, or within 75 feet of neighboring property lines.
