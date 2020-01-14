Citizens of Ramsey have an opportunity to become advisors to the Ramsey City Council this year.
Three vacancies are open on various advisory commissions — one on the Economic Development Authority, one on the Environmental Policy Board and one on the Park and Recreation Commission.
Ramsey’s advisory commissions make specific recommendations to the council on issues facing the city.
The EDA’s objective is to assist and promote the growth of commercial, retail and industrial development in Ramsey.
Environmental Policy Board commissioners review, initiate and recommend policies, plans or projects to the council that enhance and preserve the natural environment of the city.
The Park and Recreation Commission functions as an advocacy body for Ramsey citizens in issues relevant to the park system and recreation programs.
The seats are open until the council selects an applicant to fill the spot. The first review of applications is scheduled for Feb. 21, followed by interviews.
Applications can be filed online at the city’s boards and commissions page at bit.Ly/2MY0YfG. Additional information is available by calling human resources at 763-433-9842.
Five additional seats will expire March 31, but those commissioners can be reappointed if the council chooses.
