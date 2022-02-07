The Ramsey City Council rejected bids for some water main improvements at its water treatment plant after City Engineer Bruce Westby recommended the unusual move because bids came in higher than expected.
The council ordered plans and specifications for water main improvements last March, and the city went out for bids Jan. 4.
The city received two bids, both of which were significantly higher than the engineer’s estimate of $4.88 million, mainly due to the increased cost of PVC pipes, Westby said. He also said the city expected to receive more than two bids.
The council rejected both bids Jan. 25 and authorized staff to work with the consultant, SEH Inc., to revise the approved water main plans to lower project costs.
“We don’t take it lightly when we recommend rejecting bids, because they do a lot of work and expend a lot of energy and effort to do this,” Westby said.
He noted this is the first time he has ever recommended rejecting all the bids received.
Park Construction Co. bid $6.74 million for the schedule 1 bid, which includes a combination of horizontal directional drilling and open trench installation methods, and $7.06 million for schedule 2, which only included horizontal directional drilling.
Forest Lake Contracting Inc. bid $7.65 million for schedule 1, and $8.39 million for schedule 2.
