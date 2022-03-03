The city of Ramsey adopted an ordinance that makes it a misdemeanor for city employees to base contracting or employment decisions on vaccination status.
The ordinance passed 4-3, with Mayor Mark Kuzma and Council Members Chris Riley and Matt Woestehoff opposing.
The council had a first reading of the ordinance Feb. 8, when it adopted a resolution on the matter. The ordinance prohibits discrimination against people for decisions about whether to get a vaccine or other health-related decisions.
The ordinance essentially makes the resolution enforceable, City Attorney Frederick Knaack said.
The ordinance amends city code related to public health enforcement, prohibiting discrimination against anyone for personal health decisions and prohibiting discrimination for individual medical treatment decisions.
“The point here was to expressly state the right of an individual to refuse medical treatment and to recognize that right,” Knaack said Feb. 8.
Woestehoff was concerned the ordinance could make it illegal for firefighters or police officers to administer medical treatment, like an EpiPen, to city employees, in the rare occasion that is necessary.
Knaack said that is outside the scope of this ordinance.
Riley said he didn’t disagree with the ordinance, but he ultimately voted against the measure because he felt it was redundant to the resolution approved Feb. 8.
“I think this is duplicative for no reason,” Riley said.
Kuzma reiterated his reasoning for voting against the resolution and the ordinance, which is that he feels they’re unnecessary, because there aren’t any mandates out there right now.
“I think it was a waste of time,” Kuzma said.
Council Member Ryan Heineman said he didn’t see it that way, because the possibility of mandates, such a vaccine or mask mandate, isn’t going away any time soon.
“Regardless of what national health crisis we see next, I believe more executive orders will come down the pipeline,” Heineman said. “And I think being proactive about it is not a waste of time, nor is it a waste of resources.”
