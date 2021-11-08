The Ramsey City Council ordered plans Oct. 26 for five street reconstruction projects set to begin next year.
The projects as proposed would cost an estimated $2.6 million for 5.9 miles of streets.
The first project includes segments of Sunwood Drive between Central Avenue and Waco Street, and Waco Street between Sunwood Drive and 150th Avenue. That’s just under half a mile long.
To meet municipal state aid standards, the street segments will go through a reclamation process to reuse the materials for a 4-inch base with 5 inches of new bituminous pavement on top.
The estimated project cost amounts to $405,000, including indirect costs.
The second project, which is in the Autumn Heights subdivision, includes 1.61 miles in street segments:
• 167th Lane between Armstrong Boulevard and 168th Lane.
• 167th Lane between Puma Street and Armstrong Boulevard.
• 167th Lane between the western end of pavement and Puma Street.
• 168th Avenue between Puma Street and the cul de sac.
• 168th Avenue between Rabbit Street and the cul de sac.
• 168th Avenue between Rabbit Street and Puma Street.
• 168th Lane between 167th Lane and the northern end of pavement.
• 168th Lane between Nutria Street and 167th Lane.
• 169th avenue between the western end of pavement and Rabbit Street.
• Nutria Street between 168th Lane and the cul de sac.
• Nutria Street between the northern end of pavement and 168th Lane.
• Puma Street between 167th Lane and 168th Avenue.
• Rabbit Street between 168th Avenue and Armstrong Boulevard.
The $984,000 project will use a reclamation process to create a 4-inch minimum aggregate base and 3.5 inches of new bituminous pavement on top.
The third project will overlay a quarter-mile section of Riverdale Drive between the Armstrong Boulevard interchange and Llama Street. The project is estimated to cost $69,000.
The fourth project is an overlay project that includes 2.69 miles of roads in the Sunfish Lake Business Park, Sunflower Ridge, the Ponds of Ramsey and Tiger Meadows.
The Sunfish Lake Business Park portion includes:
• Azurite Street between Bunker Lake Boulevard and Sunwood Drive
The Sunflower Ridge portion includes:
• 154th Avenue between Iodine Street and the western end of pavement.
• 154th Lane between Iodine Street and the eastern end of pavement.
• Germanium Street between Iodine Street and eastern end of pavement.
• Iodine Street between Alpine Drive and 155th Lane.
The Ponds of Ramsey portion includes:
• 144th Avenue between Iodine Street and the cul de sac.
• 144th Avenue between Iodine Street and Fluorine Street.
• 144th Court between 144th Avenue and the cul de sac.
• 145th Avenue between Fluorine Street and the cul de sac.
• 145th Avenue between Iodine Street and Fluorine Street.
• Fluorine Court between 145th Avenue and 144th Avenue.
• Iodine Street between 144th Avenue and western end of pavement.
• Iodine Street between 144th Way south and 114th Way East.
• Iodine Street between 145th Avenue and 144th Way.
• Iodine Street between Nowthen Boulevard and 145th Avenue.
The Tiger Meadows portion includes:
• Rabbit Street between 170th Avenue and Nutria Street.
• Rabbit Street between 170th Avenue and the northern end of pavement.
• 170th Avenue between Tiger Street and Rabbit Street.
The project as proposed is estimated at $624,000.
The fifth project includes 0.88 miles in the Wood Pond Hills subdivision.
The roads will go through a reclamation process to reuse existing pavement to create a 4-inch minimum base and a at least 3.5 inches of new bituminous pavement on top of that.
The project includes the following segments of streets:
• 145th Circle between Iodine Street and the cul de sac.
• 145th Court between Junkite Street and the western end of pavement.
• 146th Circle between Junkite Street and the cul de sac.
• Helium Court between 146th Avenue and the cul de sac.
• Iodine Street between 145th Circle and the southern end of pavement.
• Iodine Street between 146th AVenue and 145th Circle.
• Iodine Street between Sunwood Drive and the cul de sac.
• Junkite Street between 146th Avenue and the southern end of pavement.
• Junkite Street between Sunwood Drive and 146th aVenue.
• Junkite Street between 146th Circle and 146th Avenue.
• Krypton Court between Sunwood Drive and the cul de sac.
The proposed Wood Pond Hills subdivision street reconstruction project is estimated to cost $550,000.
