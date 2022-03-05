The city of Ramsey now allows brewpubs, microbreweries and taprooms as conditional uses in certain districts.
The City Council unanimously adopted the ordinance allowing the uses Feb. 22.
“I, for one, am excited about this,” Mayor Mark Kuzma said.
Prior to the measure passing, microbreweries weren’t permitted in Ramsey, Deputy City Administrator Brian Hagen said.
The ordinance defines microbreweries as breweries that produce less than 15,000 barrels of beer in a calendar year. A brewery, as defined in the ordinance, would make over 15,000 barrels a year.
A brewpub is a facility that has a retail on-sale license and makes less than 3,500 barrels a year, which is entirely sold on tap at the facility.
Brewpubs, under the ordinance, would be allowed as a conditional use anywhere in the city that already allows restaurants.
A taproom is typically on site or adjacent to a brewery that sells beer on tap.
The city will allow brewpubs, microbreweries and taprooms as a conditional use in COR Districts 1, 2, 2b and 3. All uses, including breweries, are allowed as a conditional use in the Employment districts.
The B-1 General Business, B-2 Highway Business, H-1 Highway 10 Business, B-3 Business and Neighborhood Business districts all currently allow restaurants as a permitted use, so they could have microbreweries, taprooms and brewpubs as well, Hagen said.
Many cities in Anoka County have breweries in town, such as 10K in Anoka, Alloy in Coon Rapids, Forgotten Star in Fridley, Torg in Spring Lake Park, Invictus in Blaine and Garphish in Bethel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.