The city of Ramsey introduced an ordinance that would allow microbreweries and taprooms in city limits.
An ordinance introduced Feb. 8 would allow brewpubs, taprooms and breweries as a conditional use in certain districts within Ramsey.
“Right now, our ordinance wouldn’t allow any of these types of uses in town,” Deputy City Administrator Brian Hagen said.
Many cities in Anoka County have breweries in town, such as 10K in Anoka, Alloy in Coon Rapids, Forgotten Star in Fridley, Torg in Spring Lake Park, Invictus in Blaine and Garphish in Bethel.
A microbrewery is defined as a brewery that makes less than 15,000 barrels of beer in a calendar year. A brewery, as defined in the ordinance, would produce over 15,000 barrels a year.
A brewpub is a facility that has a retail on-sale license and makes less than 3,500 barrels a year, which is entirely sold on tap at the facility.
“Brewpubs tend to be more of that restaurant, bar and grill type use,” Hagen said.
Brewpubs, under the ordinance, would be allowed as a conditional use anywhere in the city that already allows restaurants.
A taproom is typically on site or adjacent to a brewery that sells beer on tap.
The ordinance would allow these types of facilities in the employment and COR districts.
Council Member Matt Woestehoff said he recommended not allowing breweries, as defined in the ordinance, in the COR district because a facility that large likely wouldn’t fit. However, he was in favor of allowing taprooms, microbreweries and brewpubs in the COR district.
The council will vote on the ordinance at a future meeting.
