The city of Ramsey is considering rezoning an area from high-density residential to medium-density residential to make way for a subdivision.
Lennar, the developer, requested the change to allow four to seven units per acre, rather than eight to 15 units per acre as required in high-density zones. The developer proposed about five units per acre for the Lynwood Subdivision townhome development.
The City Council introduced an ordinance Sept. 14 to rezone the 28-acre property west and south of Fire Station No. 1 to medium-density residential. The fire station is located at 15050 Armstrong Blvd. NW in Ramsey.
The Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend council approval of the zoning change and Lennar’s preliminary plat.
The council will vote on both measures at a later date.
Lennar initially proposed 65-foot-wide lots, but after council feedback changed its plan to include 80-foot-wide lots instead, according to city documents.
The county must approve the developer’s proposal of a second access to and from the development on Armstrong Boulevard.
