The city of Ramsey is considering an ordinance to allow accessory dwelling units, often called mother-in-law suites, on residential properties.
The City Council introduced the ordinance Jan. 11 and will vote on the measure at a future meeting. The city modeled its ordinance after a similar ordinance in Dayton. Andover and Elk River have similar ordinances.
Accessory dwelling units are smaller and independent of a principal residence on a property, planning technician Brian McCann said. They can be internal, detached or attached.
They’re usually occupied by a family member, but they can be used to generate rental income, McCann said. That means residents could build a unit and then rent it out by way of AirBnB or VRBO, and similar vacation rental sites.
Council Member Chris Riley said he’d prefer the ordinance to allow family to stay in the units, but not allow rentals.
“I’m concerned about code compliance and what that would bring on our city resources,” Riley said.
Under the ordinance, there wouldn’t be a minimum lot size for attached mother-in-law suites, but detached units would require at least 2.5 acres of property.
Attached units, like a suite above a garage or a separate entrance to a home, aren’t requested as often as detached units, McCann said.
These units cannot be used for home-based businesses.
“We do have a separate standard of requirements for home occupation permits that would allow it in a separate, detached accessory structure, but not a living facility,” McCann said.
Council Member Ryan Heineman said he supports the move because he sees the ordinance bringing more business into the city.
If approved, the ordinance would allow one mother-in-law suite per residential lot, and either the primary home or accessory unit must be occupied by its owner, McCann said.
The units must be compliant with all city and local regulations.
Units, either attached or detached, could not be larger than 800 square feet. Residents could convert a portion of an existing garage into an accessory dwelling unit, provided that portion isn’t larger than 800 square feet.
As long as off-street parking regulations are met, additional parking wouldn’t be required.
The mother-in-law suite would have to share utilities with the principal home on the property.
The unit must meet required setbacks for the zoning district.
The detached accessory units couldn’t be taller than 22 feet or taller than the principal structure.
